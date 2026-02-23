Raiders rebuild defense in latest mock draft after hypothetical Maxx Crosby deal

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders need to start mentally preparing for a life after Maxx Crosby. The Khalil Mack trade was so damaging for the fanbase because of its shocking nature and the team's failure to capitalize on the mountain of draft picks that they got in return. But this is a different circumstance.

Although nothing is necessarily imminent and he could potentially stay, the Crosby rumors have been smoldering for quite some time. If he is indeed dealt, Raider Nation can rest assured that the new era of Las Vegas leadership won't squander having more darts to throw at the board in the NFL Draft.

So we made a hypothetical trade involving Crosby, and we took the extra capital and ran with it. Here's our latest 7-round mock draft, which includes three big trades and a total of 12 new players coming to Las Vegas, focused mainly on rebuilding the defense in Crosby's wake.

Raiders 2026 NFL mock draft after trading Maxx Crosby

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana (Full scouting report)

The Raiders need a quarterback, and Mendoza is by far the best in the class. It is as simple as that. I have yet to hear an argument that convinces me that Mendoza is not worthy of the No. 1 selection or that Las Vegas would be better off trading back or selecting another player. Mendoza could be the guy for the Silver and Black for the next decade or more, and you don't pass up that opportunity.

*****TRADE*****

Raiders receive: 1.10, 2.41, 4.110, 2027 2nd

Bengals receive: Maxx Crosby, 5.174

While much of the fanbase is set on two first-round picks as the return for Crosby, I just don't see that happening. I'll gladly be wrong. But Crosby will be 29 next year and has missed seven games over the last two years, and he is coming off another injury. His sack production has never been in the very top tier at the position, so a top-10 pick, two second-rounders and a late swap may be the best it'll get.

1.10 - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State (Full scouting report)

It may seem crazy to take an off-ball linebacker this early, but that's how good Styles is. He moved from safety to linebacker while in college, so Styles may not even be at the peak of his powers yet. Still, he has a rare combination of speed, athleticism and size that allows him to get sideline-to-sideline. He's rangy, versatile, and can cover and tackle. Styles may not even make it to No. 10.

2.36 - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Not only did Abney II record six interceptions and 21 passes defended in three years of college football, but he can play nickel or on the boundary, and he has a strong grasp of both zone and man concepts. His technique is incredible, he's got great speed and physicality, and his communication and recognition are strong. Abney II gets flagged a bit, but that's the only drawback.

2.41 - Zion Young, DE, Mizzou

Young is a complete defensive end, as he impacts the game as a pass-rusher and a run defender. He has the ideal size for the position, and he is strong, has a powerful punch and has a relentless motor. Although his pre-snap stance is wonky, it's hard to deny his production and his physical tools. Young has some off-the-field issues that the Raiders would need to thoroughly vet. But he'd start in Week 1.

*****TRADE*****

Raiders receive: 3.80, 4.115, 4.152

Ravens receive: 3.67 and 6.181

So many impactful players are set to be available in this range, and John Spytek loves trading back on Day 2. So we moved back a handful of spots in Round 3 to pick up two more fourth-rounders. Having extra picks in our back pocket also gives us the flexibility to trade up at one point if a can't-miss prospect is still lingering on the board.

3.80 - Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Bell was a highly productive wideout in college, catching 101 passes for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior en route to All-American honors. He can line up all over the field and catch passes at all three levels. He's fast, his route-running is quick and crisp, Bell has good body control, and he can get yards after the catch. He dramatically improved on his drop issue in 2025 as well.

*****TRADE*****

Raiders receive: 3.89

Bears receive: 4.102 and 4.117

As we mentioned, those extra picks gave us the leeway to trade back up into Round 3 if a big-time player was there for the taking. All it cost was a pair of fourth-rounders to move back up, but thanks to our other trades, the Raiders, in this scenario, would still have three picks early on Day 3. They just get another opportunity in the latter half of Day 2, and they take full advantage of it in this exercise.

3.89 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (Full scouting report)

What's better than one young, stud linebacker? Two! I cannot select Rodriguez enough in these mock drafts, no matter how high he climbs up the board. The former college quarterback has every in-game trait a team could want in a linebacker, but front offices will overthink his not-quite-desirable measurements. When it comes to linebacker, get a guy who can play the position. That's Rodriguez.

4.110 - Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark is a big, versatile piece at safety, which is the name of the game in the NFL. He has equal success playing deep, in the slot and in the box. He missed a handful of tackles that he should have made, but Clark is great in coverage and against the run. With 15 interceptions, 21 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns in his career, it's hard to find Clark's tools and production on Day 3.

4.115 - Nadame Tucker, DE, Western Michigan

Tucker isn't a big name in this loaded edge rusher class, but he should be. The FBS co-leader in sacks is insatiable when getting after the quarterback, and he recorded 36 run stops as a senior. Although he doesn't have the ideal size, his technique is near perfect, and he is both fast, quick, and strong. Tucker didn't play at a big school, so he'll get knocked for that, but he dominated at the Senior Bowl.

4.134 - Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Halton is a bit small to play defensive tackle, but he brings a good amount of pass-rush juice at the position. Perhaps he could be another versatile piece like Tonka Hemingway. Halton would be a rotational player, but his quickness and ability to get skinny will help him rush the quarterback and slip through for TFLs. He has a relentless motor and could have success if deployed the right way.

5.152 - Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington Jr. is unlikely to last this long in the draft, as he really had a nice showing down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. But the Raiders need a bigger, more bruising complement to Jeanty, who can take hits in short yardage situations, and Washington Jr. can be that guy. He combines that attribute with being incredibly quick and decisive as a runner and flashing pass-catching ability. He's a Day 3 steal.

6.184 - John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

Gyllenborg isn't going to provide much in terms of pass-blocking, at least not right away. But he is a great route-runner and separator, so he'll be coveted on Day 3 as a rotational tight end. Gyllenborg is getting stronger and can block in space, and he has the ability to gain YAC yards and to use his big frame and create a big target. But he's inconsistent and not too physical. Still, worth a project.

7.219 - Fernando Carmona Jr., G, Arkansas

Carmona may very well go undrafted, but the Raiders should give this Las Vegas native a shot at the end of Day 3. He has experience playing both tackle and guard, and he would be a massive player on the interior. Carmona plays with a nasty streak, which gets him in trouble at times, and he is strong and smart. Plus, fans cannot conceive of the power of two Fernandos in the Silver and Black.