Raiders free agent prediction would bring star running back to Pete Carroll's offense

Now that all hell has broken loose (we're being dramatic during Super Bowl week) thanks to Myles Garrett, all sorts of player movement predictions are fair game. Any trade, any free agent signing, anything; if you can think it up, it's probably possible. In fact, if you can think it up, it's probably going to happen. That's the power of players wanting to leave the Browns.

It's also wonderful news for us humble aggregators, who can now leave no stone unturned when it comes to silly free agent predictions. For instance, CBS Sports' latest free agent listicle has Pete Carroll starting his Raiders era off with a bang, brining in one of the better running backs in football over the last half-decade or so. According to them, Steelers' running back Najee Harris is trading black and yellow for black and silver this offseason, signing with the Raiders as Carroll's first impactful free agent addition.

Najee Harris on Pete Carroll's Raiders would be interesting if nothing else

"Yes, signing a quarterback is more important than a running back, but acquiring a legitimate starter in the backfield would help whoever that next quarterback is. Harris is used to carrying the load on offense, as he's averaged 18.7 touches per game over his NFL career. He's actually the first player since Chris Johnson to begin his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Harris could help Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson (?) get the offense back on track."

First off, I hope CBS doesn't think we missed their the Russell Wilson prediction they tried to hide in that blurb. But do the Raiders need to spend big money on a running back? Probably not. But would it be fun and a wonderful way to win the offseason? Definitely yes. And if you can't win the regular season, the offseason is a lovely consolation prize.

Harris would certainly bring a level of dependability to the position in Vegas – he's rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers – and Pete Carroll absolutely adores pounding the rock, so the fit makes sense on the surface. And the Steelers' offense with Wilson and Harris was *so* successful, so I can definitely see why they'd want to run it back in Vegas next year. Sigh.