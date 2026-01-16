Raiders galvanize Fernando Mendoza's supporting cast with 'perfect' draft pick

If it wasn't obvious before, it is after fellow top quarterback prospect Dante Moore decided to stay in school. Barring something completely unforeseen, the Las Vegas Raiders will be taking Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in April's draft.

The bigger question is how the rest of the roster will be shaped around the rookie signal caller. Refurbishing a roster Pete Carroll played a key role in arguably making worse than it was when he took over will take some work. But it's safe to assume general manager John Spytek and whoever the new head coach is will be better aligned than Spytek and Carroll were.

With 10 picks in this year's draft, including projected compensatory picks, and four of the first 102 selections, the Raiders are well-equipped to give the roster a big injection of youth.

'Perfect' 2026 draft pick has Raiders giving Fernando Mendoza a top (familiar) target

When Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus named the perfect 2026 draft pick for each team, it would've been easy to just go with Mendoza for the Raiders and move on. But he instead went a tangential direction, with Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt.

"You can almost write it in ink that the Raiders will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. At No. 36 overall, Las Vegas would be wise to reunite the Heisman Trophy winner with his favorite wide receiver."



"Sarratt’s 15 receiving touchdowns this season are the most among all receivers in college football, while his 88.9 PFF receiving grade ranks sixth."

Starting his college career at Saint Francis (PA) in the FCS, Sarratt had 42 receptions for 700 yards and tied the program record with 13 touchdowns as a freshman. From there he transferred to James Madison, with 82 receptions for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023.



When head coach Curt Cignetti moved up to Indiana, his dynamic wideout followed him to Bloomington. What a savvy, lucrative move that turned out to be.

Although Sarratt had a fine first season as a Hoosier (53 receptions for 957 yards and eight touchdowns) with 2025 draft pick Kurtis Rourke under center, he's leveled up in some capacities this season. With Mendoza throwing him passes, the 22-year-old senior has racked up 62 catches for 802 yards and the aforementioned 15 touchdowns heading into the CFP final against Miami.

Sarratt has good size (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) and all-around skills, but with a perceived lack of top-end speed it'll be interesting to see how he tests at the NFL Combine. During the season, Damian Parson of Bleacher Report offered Keenan Allen as a comp.



More recently, NFL Draft Buzz had this assessment of Sarratt.

"When I watch Sarratt's tape, I see shades of Nico Collins with less explosiveness but more route polish. He's going to make his money at the next level as a dependable X-receiver who thrives in the intermediate passing game and converts critical third downs."

As much as the Raiders need to find a franchise quarterback, finding a viable No. 1 wide receiver has nearly as much importance. While they get their full evaluation Mendoza, a residual full evaluation of Sarratt feels easy to get.



Keeping Mendoza and Surratt together to start their NFL careers may land as a little odd, but it's definitely in play as the Raiders try to set their presumed quarterback choice up for success.