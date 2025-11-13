Raiders' Geno Smith has make-or-break game in Week 11 to salvage his career

Plenty has gone wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders' offense during the 2025 NFL season, including poor play from and injuries to the offensive line, Brock Bowers spending much of the year banged up, and poor play-calling from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

It is hard to deny, however, that the biggest contributing factor has been the struggles of veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The two-time Pro Bowler was acquired in the offseason at the steep price of a third-round pick to bring stability to the quarterback position.

He has failed to do so, however, as he has been among the league's worst signal-callers, and his future with the Silver and Black has already been called into question after nine games. The Raiders' Week 11 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys could be a make-or-break game for Smith's career.

Geno Smith enters a make-or-break game after season-long struggles

Smith has hardly been the only issue with the Raiders' offense this season; however, it is clear that he has single-handedly cost the team multiple wins. Through nine games, he has thrown for just 1,844 yards while tossing 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions

His 66.7% completion percentage is down from last year, and the 13-year veteran has posted an 81.4 passer rating and a 34.5 QBR, both of which are lower than any mark he earned with the Seattle Seahawks. This has been New York Jets territory for Smith.

Smith will have an opportunity to have a bounce-back game on Monday Night Football, which could potentially salvage his career. The Raiders are set to face a Cowboys defense that has been awful in 2025.

Dallas did make a handful of moves at the trade deadline, as they acquired star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. They're also getting key defensive pieces back like DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel from the Injured Reserve.

However, the Cowboys ranked 31st in scoring defense and 31st in total yards allowed, while ranking 29th in passing yards allowed and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed through their first nine games. Their status as one of the league's worst defenses presents Smith with a golden opportunity.

If he can take advantage of the opportunity, it could give him some confidence heading into a brutal final stretch of the season, where Las Vegas will face six top-12 passing defenses in its final seven games. If Smith's struggles continue against Dallas, he might return to a backup role next year.