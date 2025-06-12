Raiders get promising defensive tackle update, but not the one fans want

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations, especially as it pertained to their defensive line. While offensive ineptitude ultimately derailed the Raiders' hopes of fielding a competitive team, injuries plagued this defensive line group all season.

Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce have seemingly recovered from their injuries and have been practicing during the latest phase of the team's offseason program. Christian Wilkins, however, is still yet to return from a broken foot he suffered in Week 5 last season.

Fellow veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler also began to worry Raider Nation when he missed the final few days of the team's voluntary OTA period. This left the Silver and Black without both starters on the interior defensive line.

Raiders get Adam Butler back at minicamp, but not Christian Wilkins

Fortunately, a positive update emerged from the Raiders' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but it may not have been the one that fans were looking forward to. The Athletic's Tashan Reed reported that, while Wilkins was still not participating, Butler had returned to practice.

"As expected, #Raiders DT Christian Wilkins (foot) isn't practicing during mandatory minicamp," Reed wrote. "Every other player on the roster is practicing, so #Raiders have full attendance."

Butler may not be the crown jewel of the Raiders' defensive tackle group, but he has been an underrated veteran for the last two years. He has played in all 34 contests for the Silver and Black, recording 10.0 sacks, 93 tackles, including 16 for a loss, as well as six passes defended and two forced fumbles.

RELATED: Raiders fans can finally relax about Kolton Miller after latest comments

Getting Wilkins back would obviously be a massive help as well, but Butler's willingness to eat up double teams and do the dirty work while Crosby and Koonce get favorable matchups on the outside cannot be understated.

Wilkins' timeline is a bit hazy, as head coach Pete Carroll acknolwedged earlier this offseason just how difficult things have been during his rehabilitation process. Things like this are not fixed overnight, but most of Raider Nation expected that he would be back in at least a limited capacity by this point.

However, getting Butler back is a good thing for this defense as well. The seven-year veteran likely just needed a few days off before the Raiders really hit it hard during mandatory minicamp, so his undisclosed absence was never anything to worry about.