Raiders give Klint Kubiak every weapon possible in 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach earlier this week, and with that, some decisions need to be made. First and foremost, Kubiak needs to fill out his staff, which he's begun doing with the hiring of Mike McCoy, promotion of Rob Leonard and retention of Joe Woods.

It won't be long until Kubiak, his staff and the front office, led by John Spytek, are making significant roster decisions. Free agency begins in just under a month, and the 2026 NFL Draft is in just over two months. These stages of the offseason will be critical for implementing the new vision in Las Vegas.

Given Kubiak's background as an offensive coach and considering the style and personnel that he employed while with the Seattle Seahawks, we crafted a new 7-round mock draft that will give the Raiders' new head coach every offensive weapon he could want.

Raiders' first 2026 NFL mock draft after hiring Klint Kubiak as HC

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Las Vegas cannot mess this up. They may only have one chance to be at the very top of the draft board, and Mendoza did everything that he possibly could to convince the Raiders that he is worthy of the No. 1 pick. Trading back and hoping that a quarterback falls into your lap next year is an unnecessarily careless risk that Spytek and Kubiak don't have to take. Don't overthink it.

2.36 - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The synergy between Cooper and Mendoza allowed both of them to take their game to another level in 2025. Cooper was Mendoza's go-to-guy in the red zone, as he has great hands, a large catch radius and can line up everywhere, which keeps defenses on their toes in tight space. He's not the most developed route-runner, but the physical tools and connection with Mendoza are already there.

3.67 Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

Kubiak said that it all starts with the center, and some have Hecht as high as No. 1 at his position in this year's class. Hecht is quickly rising up draft boards, so there's a real chance he doesn't last this long. He has a great punch in pass protection, anchors incredibly well, has a strong lower half, uses great technique and is incredibly smart. Hecht isn't a superb athlete, but he can get the job done.

4.102 - Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

Farmer might be a bit of a reach here, but you can never have too much depth on the offensive line. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, Farmer is a monstrous guard prospect and moves incredibly well for his size. He is as strong as an ox and has a great build with heavy hands. He'll be a bit of a project, as Farmer needs a lot of refinement, but if he pans out, what a gem he would be.

4.117 - Nadame Tucker, DE, Western Michigan

People still sleeping on Tucker haven't been paying attention. He was the FBS co-leader in sacks during the 2025 college football season, collecting a whopping 14.5 sacks and 21.0 tackles for loss. Tucker also has a knack for knocking the ball loose when he hits the quarterback, and his speed and bend allow him to live in the backfield against both the pass and run.

4.134 - Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Elliott was wildly productive at the college level and seamlessly transitioned from the G5 level to the Power 4. Although a true mike linebacker, he recorded 7.0 sacks during his senior season, as well as 14.0 tackles for loss. His instincts, physicality and speed allow him to get downhill in a hurry, but he needs to do a better job covering running backs out of the backfield. He's a havoc-maker, though.

5.174 - J'Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

Taylor isn't going to be a workhorse at the NFL level, but he would be an incredible complement to Ashton Jeanty. He's got great vision and contact balance, which allows him to thrive between the tackles, and he is a capable receiver out of the backfield. Taylor doesn't have the résumé or build that a lot of smaller backs have, but he is a nasty runner and is surprisingly great in pass protection.

6.181 - Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

With Michael Mayer's long-term status in Las Vegas a question mark, Kubiak could snag a huge tight end prospect. Koziol is 6-foot-6 and 1/2 and weighs 245 pounds. That's a big target. He grew as a pass blocker in his lone year at the Power 4 level, but Koziol needs to get more physical and polished as a route-runner to thrive in the NFL. In the meantime, he can be a massive target as he develops.

6.184 - Kage Casey, OL, Boise State

Casey's stock dipped after a shaky showing at the Senior Bowl. But he put so much good stuff on tape at Boise State, helping pave the way for Jeanty to rewrite the record books in 2024. He isn't likely to be a left tackle in the NFL, but Casey showed enough versatility down in Mobile that a team will look to plug him in somewhere. He is highly skilled and technically sound, just limited athletically.

7.219 - Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

In the seventh round, you may as well take a chance on a highly productive wide receiver. Cameron totaled 1,626 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns during his last season at Baylor, mainly using his big frame, strength and bully ball mentality. He lacks the quickness to separate from NFL corners, but he has the physical tools, and Kubiak loves coaches who can teach and get the most out of players.