The Las Vegas Raiders have done an incredible job of addressing their biggest needs thus far in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They entered the event with a massive hole in their running back room and a desperate need for another wide receiver, and they remedied these issues with Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and TCU's Jack Bech.

Las Vegas moved back several times in the second round, but they held still and chose with their original third-round pick at No. 68.

Raiders give Pete Carroll his new Richard Sherman with stellar Darien Porter pick

With the selection, the Raiders chose Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter, who seemed destined to wear the Silver and Black throughout the pre-draft process.

Porter began his college career at Iowa State as a wide receiver, but later transitioned to defensive back, where he became a starter during his final season with the Cyclones.

Carroll is familiar with prospects who have undergone a similar change. When he was in Seattle, he selected Stanford wide receiver turned cornerback Richard Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Sherman ended up being a tremendous pick for Carroll and the Seahawks, who went on to win a Super Bowl on the heels of his incredible play in the secondary. Porter, like Sherman, is a long-armed wide corner that has ball skills from all his years lining up on offense.

He is a monstrous prospect, standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 195 pounds, and his 33 and 1/8-inch long arms were the longest of any player at the position who attended the NFL combine. There, he also recorded the second-highest athleticism score of any cornerback at the event.

Las Vegas entered the NFL Draft with several major needs, and they continue to chip away at them round by round. Porter may not ever turn out to be the player that Sherman was in the NFL, as it is rare that lightning strikes twice. But if there was ever a coach who could help Porter reach that ceiling, it is Pete Carroll.