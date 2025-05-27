Not only did the Las Vegas Raiders get better this offseason, but they improved at some of the most important positions in the sport.

First-year general manager John Spytek already looks to be a seasoned veteran and head coach Pete Carroll is the most experienced leader this team has had in decades. On the field, quarterback Geno Smith is the best player the Raiders have had under center since Rich Gannon and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty can revitalize the team's rushing attack.

Unfortunately, the AFC is a loaded conference, and the AFC West is a tough division to gain any traction in. It will take a special effort from this Raiders team to compete for a playoff spot in Year 1 of the Carroll-Spytek experience.

Raiders given small chance to dethrone Chiefs for AFC West title

While Raider Nation is cautiously optimistic about their prospects for this year, there is no real momentum in league circles to thrust them into a playoff spot. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin reinforced this notion when he ranked the Chiefs as the least likely team to be supplanted as a division champion.

"All three of their rivals should theoretically be better: the Denver Broncos have a promising gunslinger in Bo Nix, the Los Angeles Chargers are physical under Jim Harbaugh and the Las Vegas Raiders now have Pete Carroll and Geno Smith running the show," Benjamin wrote. "Are any of those clubs ready to unseat a Chiefs team that's been to five of the last six Super Bowls? Yes, Kansas City was steamrolled in its last big game, but Patrick Mahomes' weaponry should be healthier and sprier this time around. It's just hard to bet against a dynasty."

This is a completely fair estimate of where the teams in the AFC West are, which is a bit troubling for the Raiders. However, the team is far from going all-in, so they will have plenty at their disposal over the next few offseasons to build and finally dethrone the Chiefs in the near future.

Another component for Raider Nation to remember is that winning the division isn't everything. Several Wild Card teams have made deep playoff runs, and even won Super Bowls, like the Raiders did in 1980.

Making the playoffs is not an unrealistic goal or expectation for this team given how much they have improved. It may take them winning 10 games to get there, but Las Vegas has an extremely favorable schedule compared to years past.

It may not be this year, but eventually, the Chiefs' dynasty will end. It seems like the Silver and Black finally have the right leadership, so when Kansas City does fall, the Raiders should be well-positioned to take the throne.