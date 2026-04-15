Raiders GM John Spytek reveals teams are calling about No. 1 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It marks just the second time in franchise history, and the first time since 2007 when they selected JaMarcus Russell, that the organization has been on the clock to start the draft.

While there are generally debates about who should be the first player off the board, there isn't much mystery this year. There is only one quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, viewed as a consensus first-round pick, and the Raiders, who have not selected a signal caller in the first round since drafting Russell, have a major need for a long-term answer at the most important position in football.

That has not stopped teams from inquiring about the possibility of trading up. General manager John Spytek revealed that he continues to get calls about the No. 1 pick as this month's draft approaches.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek keeps an open mind about No. 1 overall pick as suitors pursue blockbuster trade

The No. 1 pick has been dominated by quarterbacks, particularly in recent years. 21 of the past 28 drafts -- and seven of the past eight drafts -- have begun with a signal caller coming off the board.

This year's draft is expected to be no different, as Mendoza is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall. While all signs point to the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner landing in Las Vegas, that has not stopped other teams from calling about the availability of the pick, according to Raiders general manager John Spytek.

"We've gotten a few calls, and those teams know where they stand right now."

Spytek later discussed their pre-draft process as they sit at No. 1, noting that it begins with deciding if they will make the pick before expanding.

"If there's a player that stands out that we feel, it's not worth losing, it's not worth even picking up the phone, then we'll just make the pick. But if it's a player that we're not as excited about, or there's a group of players that we would love to pick from, and we can get value for that, then we're certainly open to listening to that."

While he acknowledged that the franchise remains open-minded, it is virtually impossible to see the Raiders passing on the opportunity to land their quarterback of the future. Las Vegas has done everything they can to set Mendoza up to be successful going forward.

After bringing in Kubiak, they focused on upgrading the offensive line by signing the free agent market's top lineman, Tyler Linderbaum, to a record-setting contract. The Raiders then added Kirk Cousins, who has experience in the system and is more open to a mentorship role than he was with the Atlanta Falcons.

Mendoza will not be thrown into the fire on Day 1, and could sit for the entire year to get up to speed after making the transition from college to the NFL. While Spytek has not publicly committed to drafting the national champion, Raider Nation should not panic, as the moves he has made state otherwise.