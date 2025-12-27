Raiders got a few more holiday presents in the latest 2026 NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders, like any other team picking near the top of the board, have a roster littered with needs that they'll need to address during the 2026 NFL Draft. They currently have the No. 2 pick, but fans know that'll change based on how the last two games of the 2025 NFL season pan out.

One thing that the Raiders have that other teams in their position don't necessarily have, however, is a ton of salary cap space. They could also have even more, depending on whether or not the team wins its grievance against Christian Wilkins and what the future holds for Geno Smith and Maxx Crosby.

In this simulation, we went in with the mindset that Las Vegas bolstered the offensive line by adding veteran pieces in free agency. That left us with the opportunity to add some more "fun" picks, or a few more holiday gifts, if you will, in our latest 7-round mock draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Round 1, Pick No. 2: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Las Vegas missed out on Fernando Mendoza in this simulation, but that is okay. At 6-foot-3, Moore has proven that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL with his pinpoint passing skills, incredible intelligence, quick release and ability to make every throw on the field. While he's not a "dual-threat," he can certainly take off and run and make plays when things break down.

Round 2, Pick No. 34: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is a bit short and light for an NFL linebacker, but his production, speed and instincts will make up for that. His ability to get sideline to sideline and his knack for pass coverage would bring a new element to the Raiders' defense. Allen is also a powerful hitter and simply incredible against the run, recording 39 run stops in the regular season. He is a do-it-all, every-down linebacker.

Round 3, Pick No. 66: Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Lane, at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, could very well be the X receiver that Las Vegas has been missing. He would come to the Raiders a bit more polished than a player like Dont'e Thornton Jr., as Lane recorded 92 catches for 1,270 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final two collegiate campaigns. He is an incredible red zone target and a great route-runner for his size. He just lacks high-end speed.

Round 4, Pick No. 102: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

Wheatley is a player who can do everything well and line up everywhere. He's a free safety, but he spends plenty of time in the box as a strong safety and a linebacker. He can also play in the slot. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, he makes plays all over the field. Tackling is an issue, but he made 23 run stops and only gave up seven receptions on 10 targets all year, adding an INT for good measure.

Round 4, Pick No. 128: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Fans may be upset about this one. But Raheem Mostert and Zamir White aren't long-term complements to Ashton Jeanty. Allen is a tremendous runner who found success sharing the backfield at Penn State. Allen is the kind of bulldozer, run-through-your-face companion to Jeanty the Raiders need. He ran for 9.6 yards per carry in 2024 and for 1,303 yards and 15 scores in 2025.

Round 4, Pick No. 135: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Barber is a monstrous 6-foot-6 and 314 pounds, and he can play both tackle spots. With DJ Glaze's job likely up for grabs, Barber and Charles Grant could compete to start at right tackle. Barber is strong and anchors well, and he is a good athlete for his size. He struggles against quicker rushers, but there is plenty to work with here for Las Vegas, and Barber would be worth a Day 3 investment.

Round 6, Pick 180: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is a versatile defensive tackle who can line up at the nose, 1-tech or 3-tech, even occasionally on the end. At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Hunter is both a space-eater and a play-maker, as he'll gladly take on double teams, but he can also help get after the quarterback a bit and make stops against the run. He may not be a dynamic athlete, but Hunter would bring plenty of experience to the Raiders.

Round 7, Pick 215: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

What?? A second QB?? Why not. The Redskins did it with Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins, and the Patriots did it with Drake Maye and Joe Milton. One of them has to work out, right? The other can be a trade chip if they're too good to remain as a backup. But Las Vegas needs to completely revamp its quarterback room this offseason and inject some youthful talent.

Green is 6-foot-6 and easily the best running quarterback in this draft. In the last two years at Arkansas, he ran for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns. Before that, he was Jeanty's teammate at Boise State. Green is not the best processor, but he has a cannon for an arm, and he just has traits that can't be taught. If the Raiders believe in their staff to develop him, he is worth a seventh-round swing.