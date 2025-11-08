Raiders got a surprise boost vs. Broncos from player fans didn't expect

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been pitiful for a good portion of the 2025 NFL season. Yes, they've been decimated by injuries, but offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith have failed to make adjustments and get the most out of the group they have.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his group haven't been perfect either. However, they have had more highs than lows this campaign simply because they are not afraid to make changes, mix things up or adjust on the fly. Simply put, they have bounced back from every poor performance.

After a bad showing in the second half and overtime of the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Graham and the defense responded on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. That was partly because they got a boost from a player fans least expected.

Charles Snowden provided major jolt for Raiders defense vs. Broncos

Defensive end Charles Snowden had a strong start to the year in 2024, but his production tapered off quite a bit after K'Lavon Chaisson's emergence. This year, he has been largely overshadowed by Malcolm Koonce in his return and Tyree Wilson taking another step.

However, Snowden really emerged in Week 10 against the Broncos, and he was a big component of the Raiders' strong defensive effort. According to Pro Football Focus, his role has increased lately, as he played 32 and 24 snaps in the last two games, and he played 27 again on Thursday.

Snowden also out-snapped both Koonce and Wilson in Week 10 for the first time this season, which is fairly momentous. He made the most of those snaps, as his 75.0 PFF grade was the third-best on the Raiders' defense, and Snowden finished with above-average marks across the board.

He finished with 5 tackles and 5 run stops against the Broncos, and he recorded 3 total pressures on just 3 pass-rush snaps, including a sack, a quarterback hit and a hurry. His 17.6% run-stop percentage was the second-highest on the team, and his average depth of tackle was just 1.0 yard.

Not to mention, his 33.3% pass-rush win rate was the best mark on the Las Vegas defense, and he recorded two pressures even when he did not initially win his rep. Snowden even sniffed out Denver's trick play and brought down Courtland Sutton for a crucial sack.

Raider Nation, by and large, wants to see players like Wilson and Koonce develop into premier edge defenders in the NFL. But Snowden is making a case that Las Vegas can't ignore, and it seems like Graham and Co. are relying on him and getting more from him by the week.