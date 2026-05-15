Raiders got a brutal reality check from NFL for the first time in 15 years

The Las Vegas Raiders have not exactly been the definition of success in recent years. That culminated with one of the worst campaigns in franchise history during the 2025 NFL season, as they finished just 3-14 and earned the No. 1 overall pick.

Despite all of their struggles, however, the team has continued to get primetime games, including three last season. And Las Vegas had a tremendous offseason and is trending in the right direction following the selection of Fernando Mendoza.

But it was not enough to earn them any matchups in a standalone slot during the 2026 NFL season.

Of course, there is no telling when Mendoza will take the field, as he could wind up effectively redshirting his entire rookie season. Still, it marks just the first time that the Raiders have not appeared in at least one primetime game since 2010. The NFL has given them a reality check.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to appear in no primetime games for the first time in nearly two decades

The Raiders have endured, by far, the worst stretch in franchise history over the past 23 seasons, making just two postseason appearances and being bounced in the Wild Card Round both times. Still, they remain one of the NFL's premier teams, due in large part to their history and iconic brand.

That popularity has likely played a role in the franchise continuing to get primetime opportunities, despite boasting the league's second-worst record in that span. Las Vegas released its 2026 schedule on Thursday, though, and there were notably no primetime matchups on the docket.

While the fanbase finally has a reason for legitimate optimism, the NFL has clearly made it a point that the Raiders will need to earn the opportunity to play in nationally televised matchups. That should hardly be a surprise, as their three primetime games weren't exactly exciting last season.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden shared an update from NFL VP of Broadcasting Planning on the omission.

In the NFL schedule release conference call, Mike North, the league VP of Broadcasting Planning, was asked about the lack of primetime games for teams like the Jets, Titans, #Raiders and Cardinals.



Here is his response: pic.twitter.com/pEnISAjzKf — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) May 15, 2026

The addition of Mendoza should certainly lead to an increase in primetime appearances down the road. But the uncertainty of his status in 2026 likely made the league decide not to risk placing Las Vegas in a standalone slot with Kirk Cousins under center.

Instead, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will likely have to wait until his sophomore season to make his national TV debut.

As things stand, the Raiders are one of five teams -- along with the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans -- that don't have a primetime game. Ironically, Las Vegas will face each of those teams in 2026.

Of course, things can change between now and Week 18. If the Raiders can compete for a postseason spot, or they're facing a playoff hopeful and the game has serious implications, they could have one of their late-season games flexed into a primetime slot.

As things stand, however, the league has made it clear that it is no longer rewarding the Raiders for having a large fanbase and that the team will need to be competitive to earn primetime appearances.