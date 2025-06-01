Raiders have 3 moves to make after June 1st and John Spytek needs to act fast

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken a more calculated approach to building their roster this offseason under general manager John Spytek. Surely, the new regime has their eyes on the June 1 deadline, which is when a handful of veteran players are typically cut or traded from their respective teams.

This is done in an attempt to spread out that player's salary cap hit over multiple seasons and save money down the road. While the Raiders have been patient this offseason, they still have a projected $36.8 million left in cap space, which would free them up to make a series of moves.

Raiders should make 3 moves after the June 1st deadline

1. Trade for Jalen Ramsey (and restructure his contract)

Ramsey has been linked to the Raiders all offseason, but a deal was only ever going to happen after June 1. He and the Dolphins have a fractured relationship, and trading him will save them $5.92 million against the cap this season. Las Vegas could benefit from adding a more experienced presence to the secondary, and Ramsey is the best veteran set to be available.

It should not cost more than a mid-round pick for the Raiders to land Ramsey, but the key will be restructuring his contract. After a relatively cheap season in 2025, Ramsey's cap hits of $25.0 million, $26.8 million and $36.2 million over the next three years will be too much for the Silver and Black to afford, especially considering he will be 31 years old this season.

2. Add a veteran defensive tackle

The defensive line is supposed to be one of the Raiders' strengths, but questions still surround Christian Wilkins' health. Veteran Adam Butler was also absent from an OTA practice last week for an undisclosed reason, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, which highlighted how unproven the team's defensive tackle room is behind these two.

A player like the Titans' Sebastian Joseph-Day or the Cowboys' Mazi Smith could both potentially be in play for a trade. Neither player would cost more than a Day 3 pick in next year's draft, and either team could be willing to trade them due to an influx of young talent at the position on their respective rosters. The free agent market for defensive tackles is relatively thin, so it could behoove the Silver and Black to make an aggressive play for either player.

3. Bolster the WR corps with a familiar face

Las Vegas added a plethora of young talent to develop during the 2025 NFL Draft, but an established route-runner and pass-catcher may help the Raiders win immediately. While there are rumors that Tyreek Hill could be cut after June 1, it would be surprising to see this Las Vegas regime open up that can of worms.

Two free agent options that make sense are both familiar faces: Amari Cooper and Keenan Allen. Cooper is a bit younger and has ties with the Silver and Black already, but Allen had a better 2024 campaign. Allen has also played for current Raiders wide receivers coach Chris Beatty at each of his last two stops, so a reunion would not be unheard of.