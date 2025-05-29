A recent Jalen Ramsey report will have Raiders fans anxiously staring at a calendar

It’s been a great offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team hired a Super Bowl-winning head coach, traded for a Pro Bowl quarterback, and drafted the No. 1 prospect on nearly all fans’ draft board. However, in the NFL, fans are never satisfied. It’s especially hard to be satisfied when the team is coming off a 4-13 season, and haven’t made the playoffs in the last three years. That’s why Raiders fans are clamoring for the team to pull off one more massive move this offseason.

The move everyone is asking for is trading for Jalen Ramsey. The Miami Dolphins made it known they are moving the seven-time Pro Bowl corner, and Raiders fans believe Vegas is the perfect destination for him. Everyone throughout the league has been anxiously waiting to see where Ramsey will land, and that wait could soon come to an end.

With June 1 approaching, the ball on a Ramsey trade could really get rolling, because players become much less expensive to move after June 1. In a recent CBS Sports piece, Cody Benjamin explained this, detailing how the Dolphins will save close to $10 million by trading Ramsey after June 1. That’s not the only thing Benjamim said; the analyst also predicted the star corner would ultimately be traded to the Raiders.

"Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September. He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025." Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports)

Jalen Ramsey predicted to land with Raiders in a post-June 1 trade

Benjamin named the Raiders, as well as the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams as potential landing spots, but selected Las Vegas as the most likely destination. If that’s how things actually play out, Raiders fans will be ready to go to sleep right now and wake up on Monday, June 2, so Jalen Ramsey can officially be a Raider.

Ramsey has already previously stated he wanted to be a Raider when he first left the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that didn’t happen. He has been traded twice in his career, and Vegas missed out both times. It’d be a shame to strike out, so Vegas needs to do whatever to get a deal done. The veteran corner would significantly elevate the secondary, and the move would be in line with the franchise’s approach to quickly turn things around.

