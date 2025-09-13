Raiders have a Week 2 breakout brewing and the league has no idea

The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 1-0 start in the 2025 NFL season after a hard-fought 20-13 win against the New England Patriots in Week 1. Now, they'll welcome their AFC West foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, to Allegiant Stadium for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2.

It won't be easy for Pete Carroll and the Raiders to take down the Chargers, as they are fresh off a fairly decisive win against the Kansas City Chiefs to open up the season. Plus, they'll have a rest advantage, and they are largely healthy.

Las Vegas, however, is dealing with a handful of key injuries to players like Brock Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Elandon Roberts. None of their game statuses have been revealed yet, but one Raider, in particular, is ready to step up and could be in line for a breakout game.

Raiders' Michael Mayer poised for breakout in Week 2

With Bowers either sidelined due to injury or potentially playing in a more limited role, third-year tight end Michael Mayer could be in for a massive game against Los Angeles. After Bowers left the game in New England due to injury, Mayer filled in admirably for him.

He caught four passes for 38 yards in the contest, three of which went for first downs. The biggest of which came on 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter, as Mayer hauled in a big catch to extend the drive, and the Raiders ultimately made a field goal to put the game out of reach.

Mayer does most of his work in the middle of the field. With Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter largely running deep zone looks and two-high safety shells, there should be ample opportunity for him to catch passes underneath and across the middle.

In a game where Las Vegas also needs to establish the run, Mayer could be called upon to run-block quite a bit as well, especially with Bowers hampered. This would be a huge opportunity for him to make an impact as well.

Raider Nation knows that Mayer is talented enough to be a true No. 1 tight end in almost any other situation in the league, but he has the misfortune of sitting behind and playing alongside a generational talent at the position.

But Monday could be his true coming out game, and on primetime, to boot. If Bowers is fully healthy, this changes the equation a bit, but fans around the league are not talking enough about this young Raider having a huge breakout brewing.

