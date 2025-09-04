Raiders have golden opportunity to exploit this Patriots weakness in Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have so many new faces ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but perhaps none of them is more crucial than quarterback Geno Smith. He'll be a much-needed upgrade under center in Las Vegas, and all eyes will be on him to improve this offense.

Fortunately, he has plenty of weapons at his disposal, highlighted by Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and Jakobi Meyers. But Tre Tucker, Amari Cooper, Michael Mayer, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Raheem Mostert could all be in for big seasons as well under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Suddenly, the offense is a strength for the Silver and Black. The unit should cause problems for opposing defenses this season, especially the New England Patriots' in Week 1, who have a badly depleted secondary.

Raiders must take advantage of Patriots' depleted secondary

This offseason, the Patriots lost veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones in free agency, which was a difficult blow. However, new head coach Mike Vrabel quickly replaced him with Carlton Davis III, another high-end cornerback to pair with Christian Gonzalez.

Unfortunately for New England, Gonzalez is still not practicing as of Wednesday due to an injury. Head coach Mike Vrabel is not ruling out that he could still play Sunday against the Raiders, but it seems unlikely at this point, and he may be a step slow even if he's in the lineup.

New England also recently lost safety Jabrill Peppers, who was shockingly released late last week. Peppers was Pro Football Focus' seventh-highest rated safety last season out of 171 qualifying players, so this is another tough loss for the Patriots' secondary.

With Peppers gone and Gonzalez either out or banged up, Chip Kelly and Co. have a prime opportunity to exploit the New England defense with a unique passing attack that mirrors the distinctive pass-catchers who make up the group.

The focal points will be Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, who should be able to eat against the Patriots' slow linebackers in the slot. But the game could very well be won or lost depending on how the team's young receivers perform against New England's tattered secondary.

It still won't be easy to have success, as the Patriots have a strong defensive line and a smart, defensive-minded head coach. But the unfortunate timing of Gonzalez's injury and Peppers' sudden release may work to the Raiders' benefit on opening weekend.

