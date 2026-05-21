Raiders have gotten the early Jermod McCoy sign that they were hoping for

Jermod McCoy is undoubtedly the X-factor of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 draft class. Even if he never pans out for the Silver and Black, the other nine players look to have promising careers ahead. But McCoy becoming the player that he's capable of would transform this group from great to elite.

The uncertainty with McCoy, of course, comes from his health, not his prowess on the field or ability as a cover corner. While his long-term prognosis with his knee injury is still very much up in the air, and the Raiders haven't yet made a decision on that front, fans just want to see McCoy on the field.

And while McCoy and the franchise aren't out of the woods yet, it sounds like he is trending in the right direction, at least in the early going. After being a limited participant in rookie minicamp, McCoy was seemingly a full participant at OTAs. Let's dive into all that was said about him and what it means.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Jermod McCoy appears to be progressing well at OTAs

Q Myers of the Locked On Raiders Podcast spoke about both McCoy's workload during the second OTA practice and how he fared on the field against Las Vegas' veterans. Based on his reporting, the team and fanbase may be getting that early positive sign from McCoy that they so badly wanted.

“(I was) wondering how much he was going to participate. ... I didn't think he was going to be out there in a full capacity. He really was," Myers said of McCoy. "Now remember, there's no pads, there's no physicality, but the fact that he was out there and participated in everything, as opposed to what we saw from him in rookie camp, where he just did some limited work and then also was observing, did a little bit of punt return, but that was really it.

“Seeing what we saw from him and what he was able to do as he was out there in coverage and going through all the drills, he definitely looked the part. He absolutely, 100% looked the part," Myers said. "He did not look like he was out of place. There was no wide receivers that were running away from him. Didn't matter what route they were running, he was right there. Just looked like a mirror, right? And that's what you want from a DB, right? You want that DB to be able to mirror that wide receiver. That's exactly how he looked. Now I don't want to get too high on it. I don't want to get too excited because again, there's no physicality going on. That'll tell you a lot when it's all said and done. But you could tell that he's progressing from when the Raiders had rookie camp."

If it is difficult to quell your expectations for McCoy or stop the freight train of hype after hearing that, you certainly aren't alone. But Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal spoke on his Vegas Nation Podcast and cooled things down a bit.

“Jermod McCoy actually did practice a little bit. Last time that we were out here, it was just taking punts, maybe stretching a little bit. (But) he actually went through some of the drills (at OTAs)," Hill noted. "And they're walkthroughs, so they're just going kind of half jogging, not even full jogging. So that was interesting to see that he was out there. Certainly isn't going to go full speed with cutting and that sort of thing."

Hill ended with some positivity, though.

"But that is an encouraging sign that he's out on the field," Hill said. "The fact that Jermod McCoy is out there, I think, is a good sign for Raiders fans, potentially just to be watching him.”

The Athletic's Sam Warren also noted that McCoy's workload was much bigger in OTAs than it was in rookie minicamp. Warren broke down those precise differences.

"McCoy participated in all sessions for the Raiders during the (OTA) practice (on Wednesday)," Warren noted. "He drilled during individual periods, caught punts during special teams and got reps during team situations. McCoy was not overtly held out of any action; that’s a difference from rookie minicamp, when he worked off to the side with a trainer during team periods and most individual drills."

Again, however, the Raiders and their fans can't act like the battle has been won. Some major decisions still need to be made for and by McCoy. Head coach Klint Kubiak touched on how the team is currently approaching McCoy's situation, though, and how the young player is handling it.

“I think Alex Guerrero has a great plan for him as far as how many yards we give him a day, the rest that we give him, and the time on the field as opposed to the turf,” Kubiak said. “But the great thing about Jermod thus far is he’s responded really well.”

That all sounds like positive momentum for the Tennessee product. McCoy's defensive backfield mate, Eric Stokes, also spoke on Wednesday, and the veteran sounds excited to pair up with the rookie. But he noted that he hasn't really seen a ton of McCoy yet.

“He’s still dealing with whatever he’s got going on with the knee, but I really can’t wait to see what type of player he is,” Stokes said. "He’s smart; I really can't wait."

Stokes summed it up pretty nicely for Raider Nation: While still hanging in limbo for word on his knee, fans are just excited to see him on the field in any capacity. McCoy should be a great player for the Silver and Black when this hopefully blows over, and that piece of the future can't come fast enough.

In the meantime, though, this is a step in the right direction for McCoy, and one that both the team and fanbase sorely needed at this juncture of the offseason. While still maintaining a sense of caution, there is at least a tiny sliver of a tangible reason to be excited.