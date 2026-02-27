Raiders have no business entertaining this Kyler Murray trade package

The Las Vegas Raiders have a clear need under center, as their big acquisition last offseason, Geno Smith, did not work out in 2025. The two-time Pro Bowler regressed in a major way and was among the league's worst quarterbacks, leading the NFL in both interceptions thrown and sacks taken.

Despite the 3-14 finish, there was a light at the end of the tunnel, as the team secured the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007 when they selected JaMarcus Russell. Coincidentally, that was also the last time the Raiders used their first-round pick to draft a quarterback, something they have done just five times in franchise history and three times since the AFL-NFL merger.

Barring a trade, that will change in 2026, as the overwhelming consensus is that Las Vegas will use the pick to select Fernando Mendoza. The front office should not even entertain the latest proposal from Bleacher Report, which would send the pick to the Arizona Cardinals in a package that brings Kyler Murray to the Raiders.

The Raiders should not even consider this Kyler Murray trade proposal

After years of either being submerged in mediocrity or winning meaningless games late in the season, Las Vegas is finally in a position to draft a franchise quarterback. Raider Nation should feel fortunate that the organization holds the No. 1 overall pick, as there is only one quarterback in this year's draft class that is viewed as a true first-round talent.

Despite the massive need, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport suggested that the front office trade the No. 1 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray, the No. 3 overall pick, and a 2027 first-round pick.

"Murray hasn't played up to the level of the five-year, $230.5 million deal he signed in 2022. But he is a former No. 1 overall pick in his own right, and he has led a team to the playoffs and made a pair of Pro Bowls. Fernando Mendoza may be the clear No. 1 QB in his class, but he's by no means a can't-miss, generational prospect. Getting a top-five selection in 2026, an additional first-rounder in 2027 and a quarterback could be enough for the Raiders to gamble on a reclamation project with Murray. And with $91.5 million in cap space, per Over the Cap, the team has the room to absorb Murray's deal."

Yes, Murray has made two Pro Bowls in his seven-year career, but he has only led Arizona to one postseason appearance, where he struggled tremendously. His game has also taken a hit as he has seemingly regressed since his third season, when he last reached the Pro Bowl.

Injuries have certainly plagued the Cardinals quarterback, as he missed three games in 2021, six games in 2022, nine games in 2023, and 12 games in 2025. Furthermore, there have been plenty of questions regarding his commitment to the sport and work ethic, notably brought to the forefront with an 'independent study' clause that was originally in his contract.

Trading the No. 1 overall pick to Arizona wasn't the only idea that Davenport had regarding the selection, as he also mentioned a package that would send the pick to the New York Jets for the No. 2 overall pick, No. 12 overall pick, and first- and second-round picks in 2027.

While that package would be a far better haul for Las Vegas, ultimately, the team's need for a franchise quarterback is too great to pass on Mendoza.

There will continue to be suggestions about what the Raiders should do up until April 23, when Roger Goodell announces the pick. General manager John Spytek must stay the course, however, and make Mendoza the franchise's quarterback of the future.