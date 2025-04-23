The Las Vegas Raiders made a fatal error last offseason when they let All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs leave the team in free agency. General manager Tom Telesco's misjudgment cost the Raiders dearly, as Zamir White and Alexander Mattison were the worst rushing duo in the NFL last season.

Reinforcements seem to be on the way, however, as the class of running backs in this year's NFL Draft is projected to be incredibly strong. New general manager John Spytek also added Raheem Mostert this offseason, who is a fast and savvy veteran.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been the apple of the Raiders' eye throughout the pre-draft process, and for the last month, he has been the favorite to land in Las Vegas with the No. 6 pick. Unfortunately, with just days until the draft, the tides are beginning to turn, and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Jeanty will be available when the Raiders are on the clock.

Raiders have obvious RB trade target if they miss out on Ashton Jeanty

The NFL Draft unfolds differently and unpredictably every year, and Las Vegas needs a contingency plan at running back if Jeanty is off the table. While drafting a young back in the middle rounds could solve their problems, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad white may become available during the draft.

White is reported to be "expendable," which means that he could be a trade target for the Raiders depending on how the draft unravels. There is also an obvious connection between him and Spytek, who was an executive in Tampa Bay for nearly a decade.

He is also a great running back who could serve as a complement to either Mostert or a young player selected on Day 2 or 3. In just three NFL seasons, White has totaled 3,316 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns while only missing a single contest.

Last year, fourth-round rookie Bucky Irving emerged in the Buccaneers' backfield, which means the writing could be on the wall for White. Still, in a far lesser role than the season before, White mustered 1,006 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns.

White's best attribute is his pass-catching ability out of the backfield, as he has recorded 165 catches for 1,232 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of his career. The 26-year-old running back averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season as well.

Although White may not be a bellcow back like Jeanty or many others in the NFL Draft, he could be a valuable asset on a Raiders offense looking for playmakers. As a former third-rounder, Tampa Bay's asking price cannot be much more than a fifth or sixth-round pick. If things get dicey in the draft this weekend and White becomes available, Las Vegas should absolutely pick up the phone.