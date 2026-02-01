Raiders land gem after gem in post-Senior Bowl 7-round mock draft haul

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a pivotal offseason for the direction of the franchise, and they appear to be a well-oiled machine. While John Spytek and Tom Brady are being patient and getting their guy in the head coach process, the scouting departments are doing their due diligence.

Just Blog Baby was on the scene down in Mobile, Alabama, for the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl this past week, as were a handful of scouts and high-ranking members of the Raiders' college scouting department. They took in at least three full days of practice by both teams.

If they saw what we saw at the event, then the priority should be getting as many darts to throw at the board in the middle rounds as possible. Here's our latest 7-round mock draft, one in which we trade back to acquire more picks after several strong showings at the Senior Bowl.

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza is the crown jewel of this draft class, and no feasible reason exists for the Raiders to pass on him. With his skill set, poise and leadership skills, Las Vegas should have both its floor and ceiling raised when they inevitably turn in the card in April.

**TRADE** Raiders trade 2.36 in exchange for 2.44, 4.103, 5.175

2.44 - Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is an absolute load on the interior defensive line, and he played so well down in Mobile that he didn't even play in Saturday's game. He destroys double teams with pure power, plays with a high motor and has more pass-rush moves than he gets credit for. Let's hope he's still available this late.

3.67 - Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa

Dunker flexed his versatility at the Senior Bowl, as he performed well at both tackle and guard. He struggled with movement and speed rushes early in the week, but he corrected those mistakes as the event progressed. Dunker has a powerful punch and a great burst. He also has a mean streak.

I asked Iowa OL Gennings Dunker about what position he thinks he’ll play in the NFL.



He told me that he’s comfortable at both G & T, and Dunker even took C snaps this week.



Just don’t ask him to catch the ball 😂#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile #TheBestOfTheBest pic.twitter.com/QqXwx0wyn5 — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

4.102 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Rutledge is another nasty player who showed his stuff down in Mobile. When I spoke with him, he just wanted to talk about "mauling people," which is the kind of thing a Raiders interior offensive lineman should talk about. He's strong as an ox, great in doubles and isn't afraid to put guys in the dirt.

Caught up with Georgia Tech IOL Keylan Rutledge again after Thursday’s #SeniorBowl practice.



Ran out of time, but quickly asked him about the prospect of playing for the Raiders.



His response: pic.twitter.com/b8gBbnYKKs — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 29, 2026

4.103 - Bud Clark, S, TCU

Clark's draft stock skyrocketed at the Senior Bowl. He made big plays like grabbing interceptions, but Clark also did less noticeable things, like communicating from the back-end of the defense and preventing big plays over the top. He's an older prospect, but he's really the whole package.

4.117 - Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington was the best running back at the event, and in some ways, it wasn't particularly close. A rare combination of size, speed, and strength, Washington keeps his legs churning for every yard. He's a willing blocker and pass-catcher out of the backfield. It's a wonder why he's a Day 3 pick.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. stood out today at the #SeniorBowl.



He spoke with me about how his size & strength have helped him level up in the football world, and how much he learned from his RB coach at Arkansas.



Also touched on his return ability.#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/DQVkqSwv1f — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

4.134 - Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst didn't have his best showing in the Senior Bowl game, but he looked like the most polished wide receiver at times during the week. Big, fluid, and a sharp route-runner with a large catch radius, Hurst should be able have success at the NFL level as an "X" receiver.

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst turned a lot of heads this week in Mobile. Look for him to continue that in today’s game.



He spoke with me on Thursday about his route from D2 to G5 to the #SeniorBowl.



At 6’3 w/ 4.48 speed, Hurst could be a problem in the NFL.#WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/TtDadceI1F — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 31, 2026

5.174 - Nadame Tucker, DE, Western Michigan

Tucker was the FBS co-leader in sacks this past season, and yet, he came into the event with little recognition. But that changed, as he was a mainstay in the backfield against both the pass and run. Tucker showed his stuff in the Senior Bowl game. He told me his idols are Von Miller and Nik Bonitto.

Tucker also had quite a full-circle moment.



He originally committed to South Alabama out of high school, and Tucker returned to Mobile this week for the #SeniorBowl with his NFL dreams on the cusp of coming true.



On that and his experience at the event: pic.twitter.com/jvtiNas8Uy — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) February 1, 2026

5.175 - Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Louis may only be utilized in specialized packages at the NFL level due to his size, but wherever a team lines him up, he'll have success. He wreaked havoc all week at practice, making plays against the run and getting his hands on every pass that came his way. Louis is just a great football player.

5.181 - Kevin Coleman Jr., SWR, Missouri,

Coleman uses his flat-out speed and quickness to get open. He talked to me about his versatility this week and how he feels that smaller receivers are making a comeback. Why not take a chance on a guy who had 1,664 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns over the last two years in the SEC?

6.184 - Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher is going to be, at the very worst, a special teams ace in the NFL. He plays with a relentlessness that is reminiscent of the Raiders' past, but he also has a developed skill set. Boettcher can get downhill against the run, he can cover, and he can make plays on the ball.

Talked to Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher about his journey from walk-on dual-sport athlete to All-Big 10 LB.



Also asked about his professional aspirations, as Boettcher is also currently part of the Houston Astros organization (MLB).#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/IbsJeix1lU — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 28, 2026

7. 219 - Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Spytek struck out with his NDSU quarterback last year, but he'll have another chance in the later rounds to grab Payton this year. Payton was the most consistent quarterback throughout the week, even if he didn't flash, and he could be a nice developmental and scout-team guy, at least for now.