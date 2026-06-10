Raiders have seemingly passed their first test with new HC Klint Kubiak

Although he hasn't shared them with the general public, it stands to reason that Klint Kubiak has a lot of goals as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, the ultimate objective is to stand alone and eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but this organization needs to walk before it can run.

In conjunction with John Spytek, the Silver and Black's new leadership tandem got to work on that front this offseason. They put together a tremendous free agency class and stacked a great draft class on top of it. Things are looking up for the Raiders, and the perception of the team has changed.

But Kubiak let it be known in no uncertain terms that things still had to be earned in Las Vegas. The first concrete example of this was the franchise's new head coach neglecting to put The Shield decal on the players' helmets. They had to earn them, and players agreed with the sentiment.

Las Vegas Raiders are now donning The Shield Klint Kubiak made them earn

However, the dam broke during the first day of mandatory minicamp. After what seemed to be a productive offseason program and 10 OTA practices, the coaching staff has decided to put that beautiful Shield back on the classic silver helmets. The team has apparently earned it.

The Raiders have seemingly passed their first of many tests under their new leader.

Day one of minicamp and it seems the #Raiders have earned their shield



Kubiak initially said the team would have to earn the right to put the logo back on their helmets pic.twitter.com/pRrnVjpNpx — Jesse Merrick - Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) June 9, 2026

While this may feel like a minute detail, it actually matters a great deal. Kubiak has a standard, and a high one at that, and Las Vegas' young team with a lot of new pieces has already proven worthy of the franchise's historic symbol. Things must be faring well thus far under the new regime.

Kirk Cousins spoke about the development after Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice. And while he did confirm that the offseason program has been a success, it seems like the veteran quarterback is taking things in stride and already moving on to the next metaphorical hill to climb.

"Yeah, he mentioned it at our first practice, getting out there a while back, that The Shield would be up later. But right now, we're just going to go out there and earn it," Cousins explained. "No names on the back of the jerseys, just going to work and putting the reps in and building a foundation. And it's been a productive time, it's been good."

This doesn't mean that this Raiders team is a finished product. In fact, far from it. But Kubiak is building a foundation and wants this organization to mean something to the players lucky enough to wear its iconic colors. The foundation has seemingly been laid.

Kubiak will still challenge this group to plenty more. The work isn't even a fraction of a percent complete. But this Las Vegas squad is trending in the right direction in the early going, as they're now wearing The Shield on their helmets at mandatory minicamp.