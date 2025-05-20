Raiders have sleeping giant on roster poised for (another) breakout in 2025

The Antonio Pierce era was largely a catastrophe for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, it did provide the opportunity for several younger players to step into unique roles.

One of these players was Jakobi Meyers, who had the chance to be a true No. 1 wide receiver last season after the team traded Davante Adams to the Jets. Another was edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who burst onto the scene in the latter half of the 2023 season.

He recorded 8.0 sacks in the team's final nine games, which was the most in the NFL during that span. Unfortunately, right as he was getting started, an ACL tear just days before the season opener caused Koonce to miss the entire 2024 season.

Malcolm Koonce is the Raiders' 'best-kept secret' in 2025

Koonce re-signed with the Raiders this offseason, so he'll be back in the fold for new head coach Pete Carroll. Despite his massive rise in 2023, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder still referred to Koonce as the team's "best-kept secret" heading into this season.

"A torn ACL just before the season opener robbed Koonce of building on his impressive 2023 performance," Holder wrote. "Now that the 2021 third-round pick is healthy and playing for a long-term contract, he’s in for a big year as a complement to Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins."

To qualify as a secret, a player could not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod to their name. While this certainly applies to Koonce, in a way, it undermines the impact he had in 2023, as well as the fan base that he built through his efforts.

By no metric is Koonce a 'secret' to Raider Nation, as many continued talking about him last year despite his season-ending injury. When he tested free agency this offseason, most of the fan base pounded the table for him to re-sign with the Silver and Black.

Although he only agreed to a one-year deal, he will be a major catalyst for Las Vegas once again this season as they attempt to rectify their pass-rushing issues from last year. Perhaps Koonce is still a secret to the rest of the NFL, which poses a unique opportunity for him to break out and gain more notoriety once again in 2025.

There is certainly a balance to strike as it pertains to Koonce's dominance on the field this year. Too strong a campaign could put the Raiders in a tricky situation where other teams offer to pay him more than Las Vegas can afford to. Ultimately, whatever is best for Koonce and the Raiders this year is what fans should be cheering for, but sometimes, secrets are kept for a reason.