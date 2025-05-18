Raiders’ projected defensive depth chart is full of untapped potential

The strength of the Las Vegas Raiders has been their defense in recent seasons, which is why defensive coordinator Patrick Graham remained on the staff. However, new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll still chose to overhaul that side of the ball this offseason.

There are certainly a few question marks heading into OTAs about who will start or what the plan is at certain positions. Fortunately, the Raiders have a defense full of highly talented players with tremendous physical attributes that simply need the right coaching.

Raiders' projected defensive depth chart after 2025 NFL Draft

Defensive end: Maxx Crosby & Malcolm Koonce | Tyree Wilson & Charles Snowden | Jah Joyner & Andre Carter II

If Koonce can stay healthy, there will not be a need for much depth behind him, Crosby and Wilson. However, a fourth edge rusher still needs to emerge from the pack, and it'll likely come down to Snowden and Joyner if the team does not employ outside help. Snowden has a bit more experience, but Joyner is a bit younger with more potential.

Defensive tackle: Christian Wilkins & Adam Butler | Jonah Laulu & Zachary Carter | J.J. Pegues & Tonka Hemingway

Wilkins and Butler are surefire starters for the Raiders if they can stay healthy. This is a formidable duo, but it will be interesting to see how the battle for rotational reps shakes out. An investment was made in both Pegues and Hemingway during the draft, but Laulu and Carter both flashed for the Silver and Black last year. This room is surprisingly deep.

Linebacker: Elandon Roberts & Devin White | Jaylon Smith & Tommy Eichenberg | Amari Gainer & Cody Lindenberg

The linebacker competition is wide open in Las Vegas. Roberts seems like the only one even penciled in as a starter, as the best days are behind both White and Smith. Eichenberg did not show much during his rookie season, so Gainer and Lindenberg should be firmly in the mix, not just for playing time, but potentially for a starting role.

Cornerback: Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson & Darnay Holmes | Darien Porter, Eric Stokes & Sam Webb | Kyu Blu Kelly, Mello Dotson & Greedy Vance

While the composition of this room has concerned a good portion of Raider Nation, it might be the unit with the most upside on the entire roster. Porter, Richardson and Stokes are prototypical Pete Carroll cornerbacks and both Blu Kelly and Webb have had their moments with the Silver and Black. Dotson, despite being undrafted, feels like a likely candidate to make the roster, and it will be interesting to see if he can ascend past Holmes for a starting spot.

Safety: Jeremy Chinn & Isaiah Pola-Mao | Lonnie Johnson Jr. & Thomas Harper | Trey Taylor & Chris Smith II

The safety room is revamped this season as well, but that does not necessarily mean it is worse. Chinn and Pola-Mao are a strong duo, and both Johnson and Harper are versatile pieces that could find a role. It will be interesting to see if Taylor and Smith, both drafted by previous regimes, can carve out some snaps in an open competition, as both came highly regarded out of college.