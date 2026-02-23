Raiders' HC change shouldn't stop them from wanting Pete Carroll favorite in FA

The Las Vegas Raiders have a busy offseason ahead as they look to revamp the roster in the first year of the Klint Kubiak era. John Spytek is projected to have close to $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks to work with. There are, however, plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

While the attention will certainly be on making projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's transition to the NFL go as smoothly as possible, upgrading the defense also has to be a major area of focus.

Aside from a few pieces, Las Vegas has a serious need for an influx of talent on the defensive side. Riq Woolen, who is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Seattle Seahawks, could make sense as a low-risk, high-reward option. He was a Pete Carroll favorite, but also knows Kubiak.

Raiders should target Seahawks CB Riq Woolen in FA despite HC change

Woolen began his playing career under Carroll and immediately thrived as a rookie, tying for the league lead in interceptions. Despite winning his first Super Bowl in 2025, he was far less successful, as his play lacked consistency.

Seattle has to pay both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon this offseason, so they'll be forced to part ways with talented players like Woolen. That could pave the way for him to come to Las Vegas.

While Carroll is no longer with the Raiders, the one-time Pro Bowler would make plenty of sense as a buy-low candidate this offseason, as he could follow Kubiak to Sin City. Cody Alexander appeared on the Silver & Black Sports Network Podcast, where he discussed Woolen's fit in Las Vegas.

"I think you throw money at Riq Woolen and you say, 'Come here, get away from Seattle. We're only going to put you into the boundary. You're only going to play press-man coverage. We're not going to have you tackle.' I think you go and you do that because, to me, he's just a Raider, right?" Alexander said. "Al Davis would probably have fallen over trying to get him on because he's just an alien. He's 6'4, almost 215 pounds. He should not be able to play corner, and he does. And I just think he's kind of run his course with Seattle, and I don't think that they're going to bring him back, and I think you can probably get him on a much cheaper deal than you would have been able to at the beginning of the season, where I think you probably were going to give up a first-round pick."

Alexander noted that Woolen is not quite on the level of a player like All-Pro Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner, but he can play a similar role. Woolen discussed his upcoming free agency during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

"I always knew the time would come, just because my contract was ending, the whole trade (rumors) thing was happening, and free agency was coming up," Woolen acknowledged. "It's free agency. I know the realistic chances of things. I know it's a chance I may be in Seattle, and I know there's a chance I may not be in Seattle, but I'm prepared for what's to come. And, at the same time, no matter what I do, I got to be able to play ball and come prepared, and I will be, and I will come as a great player just like I have been doing. ... It's exciting just because I know the work I put in. I feel like I've done great, and I know the type of player I am. I know I can help a locker room. I know wherever I go, the people will love me there, the fans will love me there just like Seattle do. The fans love me here. So, I'm not worried. I know it's a blessing. Wherever I go, I know I'll be able to contribute. I know that whoever invests in me, they'll get the best player they're investing in."

Woolen certainly sounds like a player who knows that his time in Seattle is coming to an end, and Las Vegas should have no issue investing in him. The Raiders had success with another buy-low candidate last offseason, as Eric Stokes far exceeded the one-year, $3.5 million he signed.

Stokes is now expected to get a much bigger deal, one that Raider Nation certainly hopes is in Las Vegas. Regardless of his future, Spytek would be wise to buy relatively low on Woolen, who has proven that he can be one of the top players at his position.

Spotrac projects Woolen's market value at just a one-year, $8.2 million deal, which is a salary that wouldn't prevent the Raiders from making bigger moves. Woolen, Stokes and Darien Porter is a big, physical and talented trio of young cornerbacks to potentially have under contract.

Yes, Woolen seemed like a shoo-in to join the Silver and Black when Carroll was in town, at one point or another. Even without the veteran coach, however, the Raiders should still be an ideal destination for Woolen. The interest should be mutual.