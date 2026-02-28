Raiders HC Klint Kubiak reveals the traits he wants in a franchise QB

A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is upon us, as Klint Kubiak was named the head coach. That may sound like something fans have heard before, as he will mark the franchise's sixth coach in as many seasons.

This time around, however, things feel different, likely because the organization holds the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 2007, when it selected JaMarcus Russell. While there has been no shortage of suggestions that Las Vegas should trade the pick, the expectation is that Las Vegas will stand pat and select Fernando Mendoza.

There has been speculation that the opportunity to coach the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner played into Kubiak's decision to accept the Raiders' lead job. He recently opened up on the traits he is looking for in a franchise quarterback.

Klint Kubiak gives further hints that Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders pick

It is widely assumed that the Raiders plan to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Fernando Mendoza. The former Indiana Hoosiers star is, by far, the most highly touted quarterback in this year's draft class and possesses the upside to be a franchise quarterback.

Kubiak met with the media at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where he revealed the traits he is looking for in a quarterback.

"Things that stick out to me is decision making, timing, and accuracy. No matter if it's the first pick or the last pick in the draft, that's what we're looking for. If you're the head of the organization, you've got to be the best decision maker on and off the field. Timing is just getting the ball out on time to our playmakers, not hold on to the ball, and accuracy is as explained. So, those three things are really important to me."

Mendoza possesses each of the three qualities that Kubiak values, making it sound as if Las Vegas is set on the national championship winner. The Raiders head coach also addressed the quarterback directly.

"Very little exposure throughout the year, but in the last couple weeks got to catch up, watch the man play. Excited to keep learning about him, and it's not just me, it's our whole coaching staff, our quarterback coach, and I want all of our coaches to get involved, especially at that position. I want everybody's input, but, obviously, he's been successful. Had a lot of success last year. He's won a national championship, and that's what you want is you want a winner. We're still in the process of going through his whole season, of getting to know who he is, and we'll learn more about him this week at the combine."

Kubiak also discussed how quarterbacks succeed in the NFL.

"The success of the quarterback is the success of the team. Playing good defense, special teams, running the football on offense, but I think any of these QBs that succeed, they're going to succeed. They would have succeeded regardless of myself or the organization. Great quarterbacks, they just find a way to get it done. They don't make excuses. They find a way to bring people together. They find a way to get the best out of their players. That's obviously our job as coaches, but the cream rises to the top so you're looking for who is that individual that can find a way no matter the circumstances."

The Raiders have not come out and said that they are planning to draft Mendoza. Still, Kubiak's comments, combined with general manager John Spytek's earlier description of his ideal franchise quarterback, certainly make it sound like the Heisman Trophy winner is destined for Silver and Black.

Of course, Las Vegas has plenty of evaluating to do with the draft less than two months away. The opportunity to select a franchise quarterback, particularly one with Mendoza's talent and character, seems like something the organization will not pass up.

It is, however, pivotal that the Raiders set him up to succeed in his rookie season and beyond, so building out the rest of the roster will be key. If the front office can get that done, there is no reason that the Raiders' next star should not be able to thrive in the NFL.