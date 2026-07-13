Raiders’ highest-paid rookie free agents from 2025 were money down the drain

Pete Carroll wasn't too interested in helping the Las Vegas Raiders rebuild; he wanted to squeeze every bit of success that he could out of the older players on the roster with whom he had a previous relationship. That, of course, came at the detriment of the Raiders' 2025 rookie class.

That also filtered down to the undrafted free agents who were brought to Las Vegas last spring. Many thought that John Spytek found some diamonds in the rough, and the Raiders made pretty decent investments in a handful of rookie free agents with the hope that they'd eventually pan out.

But that isn't how things worked out at all. The Silver and Black's highest-paid UDFAs from 2025 were ultimately money down the drain, except for one player. Let's take a look at how much Las Vegas spent on youngsters who aren't on the roster, in the league, or even playing football anymore.

Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 UDFA investments have largely not paid off

It should be noted that UDFAs aren't supposed to be superstars, contributors, or even roster locks. This article is purely to recap and evaluate how the Raiders' 2025 rookie free agent class performed compared to the investments made in them.

Mello Dotson, DB - 220k

Dotson was seen as a draftable player, so it was a miracle that he fell to the Raiders in the undrafted market. They had to pay a lot to land him among some other suitors, and with a shaky secondary, Dotson had a direct path to making the 53-man team and getting reps. But he was cut before training camp, didn't stick elsewhere in the NFL, and now plays in the UFL. $220,000 gone, just like that.

Jah Joyner, DE - 150k

Joyner was the favorite to make the roster in Las Vegas among the undrafted players, as he, too, was surprisingly not selected after a strong Senior Bowl. But he failed to stand out much during training camp or the preseason, and he didn't make the initial roster. Many thought he'd come back on the practice squad, but he didn't, and he hasn't found an NFL home. He's currently playing in the UFL.

Tank Booker, DT - 115k

Booker was handed a nice chunk of change to become a Raider, but he never really made any waves during the spring or summer. After the team's three preseason games, Booker was waived with no fanfare and did not get a chance to stick around on the practice squad. He is not currently on a professional football roster. Another $115,000 down the drain.

Jarrod Hufford, OL - 110k

Hufford was always a longshot to make the 53-man team in Las Vegas, but after receiving a $110,000 in guarantees, most figured he'd at least make the practice squad. Even after a solid trio of exhibition slates, Hufford did not return to the Silver and Black, and he's now playing in the UFL for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Carter Runyon, TE - 110k

Runyon is the lone exception. After showing some promise during the preseason, Runyon was added to the practice squad after clearing waivers, and he eventually worked his way up to the active roster. He's still in the building and has a chance to be the Raiders' third tight end for the 2026 NFL season if he has a strong training camp. Finally, $110,000 well spent!

Other notable 2025 Raiders UDFAs

Among the other notable UDFAs from last spring were John Humphrey (97k), who is not on a professional football roster, Parker Clements (75k), who is in the UFL, Treven Ma'ae (80k) and Greedy Vance (65k), both of whom are still in the building. Jahfari Harvey and Laki Tasi are both still around as well, but neither of them had any guarantees.