Raiders 'home-run hitter' Mike Washington Jr. touted as major draft steal

The Las Vegas Raiders were already feeling great about the 2026 NFL Draft before it began. They knew their new face of the franchise in No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza was about to arrive.

But GM John Spytek didn't rest on his laurels after that no-brainer selection. This draft class is shaping up to be the type of group that changes the fortunes of the entire organization. It goes well beyond Mendoza, as Spytek has found great value throughout the next several rounds.

Last year's first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty, is obviously a focal point of Las Vegas' offense. However, the Raiders were lacking a viable No. 2 tailback behind him. That is, until Arkansas dynamo Mike Washington Jr. came off the board with the 122nd overall pick in Round 4.

In the context of a scouting report from one of our in-house draftniks, Spytek's Washington pick was a figurative case of highway robbery on Day 3.

New Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr. hyped up as ideal complement to Ashton Jeanty

FanSided analyst Mike Luciano broke down Washington prior to the draft, and the biggest takeaway is that the Raiders appear to have landed one of the best bang-for-one's-buck selections in the entire class:

"Washington's production doesn't match his traits, but his 6-2 frame and sub 4.4 speed don't come along very often, and that will be enough to set him apart in what has become an extremely thin running back class. As both a home-run hitter and grinder between the tackles, Washington is slowly starting to emerge as a Day 2 gem."

Luciano alluded to Washington's electrifying speed, which brought the latter (maybe the former? I wouldn't judge) to tears at the NFL Scouting Combine after he blistered his way to a 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

What's most impressive about Washington's game-breaking speed is that he did it at 223 pounds. That speed shows up on his highlight reels when the pads are on, too.

Check out the top five speeds by miles per hour from the Senior Bowl. Washington is at the top, with his Arkansas quarterback, Taylen Green, not far behind:

Top 5 Speeds of the Week from @ZebraTechnology @seniorbowl



1. Mike Washington Arkansas RB - 21.12

2. Barion Brown LSU WR - 20.87

3. Taylen Green Arkansas QB - 20.48

4. Jaydn Ott Oklahoma RB - 20.36

5, Ted Hurst Georgia State WR - 20.33@seniorbowl @OU_Football @LSUfootball… — Drew Fabianich (@DfabeSB) February 3, 2026

On my personal big board, I had Washington ranked 34th overall. Even before he lit up the Combine, he was at No. 36 for me. It's downright stunning that an athlete of Washington's caliber lasted so deep into the draft, especially given that this was perceived to be a dreadful running back class.

Furthermore, Washington's blend of power and speed translated to a healthy 3.86 yards after contact per carry last season, per PFF.

Green is not some precision passer. Not by a long shot. In fact, the Razorbacks benched him toward the end of the season. Arkansas plays in the SEC and was hopelessly outmatched against any given conference opponent each Saturday. Washington still managed 1,070 yards and eight TDs on 6.4 yards per pop.

While we shouldn't downplay Green's dynamic running ability opening up some running lanes for Washington last year, it's not like Arkansas was playing with the lead often. They couldn't dictate terms to the opposition. Defenses could stack the box and dare Green to beat them with his arm.

Check out this analysis from NFL Media's Brian Baldinger for further proof that Washington has real chops to be a difference-maker in the Silver and Black:

.@Raiders got the best RB in draft last year; and maybe the 2nd best RB in the draft this year with taking Mike Washington jr with the #122 in 4th round #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/5eJh0EHbw8 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 25, 2026

Jeanty figures to still be the workhorse in the Raiders' backfield, but Washington is the ultimate change-up — nay, screaming fastball — to take some of the punishment off him. They should complement each other very well.

And oh yeah, did I mention that Las Vegas just drafted a potential superstar quarterback in Mendoza with the first pick in the draft? You know, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion from sudden college football powerhouse Indiana?

As long as the Raiders' new-look offensive line, spearheaded by historically-paid center Tyler Linderbaum, holds up their end of the bargain, Washington has a clear path to be a huge factor in the Raiders' offense as a rookie.