Raiders host names potential down-the-line Aidan O'Connell trade destinations

After being a mere footnote during the 2023 NFL Draft as a fourth-rounder out of Purdue, Aidan O'Connell has somehow become a polarizing figure during his three-year career with the Las Vegas Raiders. Some think he should be the starter. Others think he should be cut immediately.

The truth, however, lies somewhere in between. O'Connell is a good NFL quarterback, but doesn't likely have the chops to be anything more than a spot starter and a career backup. But he is certainly above being simply discarded by the Raiders this offseason, as I defended just last week.

But with Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins on the roster, and a promising UDFA practice squad candidate in Jacob Clark, Las Vegas is in an O'Connell quandary. One Raiders host, however, believes that a trade could be in the cards for O'Connell down the line, and that host has two spots in mind.

Patriots, Titans named as potential trade destinations for Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell

Locked On Raiders host Q Myers, a widely respected voice for The Nation, fielded a question about O'Connell on last Friday's episode. After praising him for being a "pro's pro" and stating some of the good parts of his game and presence, Myers entertained the idea of trading O'Connell later on.

"I think Aidan O'Connell could definitely be a good backup. I don't see them keeping three quarterbacks on the roster, though, right? And you're not gonna put them on the practice squad," Myers explained. "I could see them trading him, but I don't know where they're gonna trade him. And I think they'll probably hold on to him for a while, at least getting into the training camp, maybe even pre-season. And if someone gets injured, and you don't want anyone to get injured, but we know it happens, then maybe he can be moved."

Myers is right that keeping three quarterbacks on the roster is unlikely, and that would make O'Connell, who wouldn't last long without getting poached from the practice squad, the odd man out. But O'Connell has too much experience and trade value to be merely waived at roster cutdowns.

So, Myers drummed up two destinations that he believes could make sense as a landing spot for O'Connell.

"I see a landing spot that makes sense, like New England with Josh McDaniels, who obviously was a big fan of him. Tennessee, where Dave Ziegler is at right now with the Titans. I could see that," Myers said.

As fans remember, the tandem of general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels made O'Connell a fourth-round selection back in 2023. McDaniels is now the offensive coordinator in New England again, and Ziegler is the assistant general manager in Tennessee.

Those two clearly felt strong enough about O'Connell to use an early Day 3 pick on him, and if anything, the young player has exceeded his draft projections thus far in the NFL, albeit not with them. The Patriots, in particular, have a weak set of backups, and O'Connell could bolster that room.

Whereas the Titans have Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker to support Cam Ward, New England has Tommy DeVito and undrafted free agent Behren Morton. O'Connell would be the clear and obvious No. 2 quarterback from the minute he set foot in the Patriots' building.

The Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers also stand out as places where O'Connell could carve out a long-term backup role in four organizations in which they already have their franchise guy.

This article is not meant to advocate for an O'Connell trade or diminish him as a player. But with the current quarterback situation in Las Vegas, he is neither the present nor the future. Those titles belong to Cousins and Mendoza, respectively.

And O'Connell is far too valuable a player to cast off, so the Silver and Black would be wise to get some draft capital in return for the 27-year-old quarterback. Myers just listed some destinations that may make sense down the road, and it is hard to argue with him.