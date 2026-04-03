Raiders' 'ideal' draft pairing for Fernando Mendoza isn't the WR fans think

Perhaps more than the team itself, Las Vegas Raiders fans have been scouring both the free agent market and 2026 NFL Draft class for a proverbial No. 1 wide receiver to pair with expected top draft choice Fernando Mendoza.

The current wide receiver group in Las Vegas has plenty of talent and promise, and Tre Tucker has seemingly already caught the eye of new head coach Klint Kubiak. But the offseason addition of Jalen Nailor, as savvy as it may have been, has not quenched Raider Nation's thirst for pass-catchers.

Many have been in the camp of drafting one of Mendoza's top wide receivers from Indiana, like Omar Cooper Jr., who some think is a perfect match, or Elijah Sarratt. But Cooper Jr. almost certainly won't be available when Las Vegas picks at No. 36, and Sarratt has seen his draft stock plummet lately.

So, who is the Raiders' "ideal" draft pairing with Mendoza? One analyst believes that it is Alabama wide receiver and Las Vegas native Germie Bernard.

Las Vegas Raiders' "ideal" draft pairing for Fernando Mendoza could be Alabama's Germie Bernard

According to NFL.com's Eric Edholm, one of the leading draft analysts every year, the ideal first two picks for the Raiders (No. 1 and No. 36) would be Mendoza and Bernard. He explained why pairing these two up would be beneficial for both parties, and of course, Las Vegas.

"I love the idea of pairing Mendoza with a QB-friendly receiver such as Bernard. He’s an inside-outside threat who can be a security blanket for the next several years. Bernard also is a quality blocker whose value to an offense isn’t always measured in stats. Mendoza will need help on the offensive line, and the defense still needs work, but this would be a very solid 1-2 punch of a draft to kick off the franchise's new era. "

As Raider Nation knows, Kubiak covets wide receivers who have alignment versatility and are willing blockers, and it sounds like Bernard firmly checks both of those boxes. If he can be another security blanket for Mendoza, then that is just the icing on the cake.

Fans may be wondering why Bernard, who has so many great attributes as a player, could still be available in Round 2. Obviously, no prospect is perfect, but it should give supporters peace of mind to know that Bernard landed ESPN writer Ben Solak's "All-Film team," which evaluates on tape alone.

NFL scouts and front offices often put a lot of emphasis on things like age, athletic upside and scheme fit when evaluating players. Solak first addressed some of Bernard's shortcomings before laying it on pretty thick about why he's such a great asset for an offense.

"He's solid all across the board, with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 10-foot-5 broad jump, 32½-inch vertical jump and 6.71-second three-cone drill, all at 6-1 and 206 pounds. But Bernard's athleticism does not jump off the film. He isn't leaving corners in the dust or dropping highlight-reel jukes.

But he does everything well -- and I mean everything. Bernard will dig out a linebacker to spring a handoff on one play, stretch a safety to open another route on the next play, grind out some tough YAC on an RPO on another play, and then cut up a mean route to separate downfield on the next play. Look at the stopping power and upfield displacement he gets on this block against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. This matters for light personnel teams that need their wide receivers to contribute in the running game."

Solak went on to note that, while Bernard isn't a prototypical No. 1 wideout, nor does he have the homerun-hitting ability teams often want in a secondary or tertiary target, he'll do the dirty work, has great hands and route-running ability, and he led Alabama in catches in both 2024 and 2025.

He also compared Bernard to NFL wideouts like Jauan Jennings and Jakobi Meyers, which is good company to be in for the young player. Kubiak is a film grinder, as is John Spytek, so perhaps they'll see what Solak saw, and feel like he and Mendoza are a great match like Edholm does.