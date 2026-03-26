Raiders given an ideal draft match fans would love to see come to fruition

It is a foregone conclusion that the Las Vegas Raiders will take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick next month. So, the intrigue has now shifted to what will come after that, with nine remaining picks as things sit now, once Mendoza finally puts on a Raiders hat.

Some of the draft focus, if or when it makes sense, will be on fortifying the talent around Mendoza on offense. That plan might have more of an eye beyond 2026 than on players who will have a clear path to a big immediate role, but it will all be about setting Mendoza up to succeed for years to come.

Within that last point, familiarity with Mendoza could be a differentiator between two prospects at the same position who are otherwise considered equal. Former fellow Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr., one of the top wide receivers in the draft class, was recently named a great fit for Las Vegas.

Raiders offered a draft match fans are practically begging for

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report has freshly named the best landing spots for the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. He, of course, matched the Raiders with Cooper Jr, who has always looked like a great option for the Silver and Black.

"Even if the Raiders believe Tre Tucker can take a leap in his fourth season or wideouts Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. make strides after nondescript rookie campaigns, they could help presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza by reuniting him with Omar Cooper Jr.

"With Mendoza under center, Cooper saw a significant spike in his production, leading the Indiana Hoosiers in catches (69) and receiving yards (937) last year. He also finished with 13 touchdown receptions.

"Even before Mendoza arrived in Bloomington, Cooper flashed big-play ability, averaging 21.2 yards per reception in 2024. His rapport with the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is undeniable, though.

"Assuming the Raiders draft Mendoza and want him to get off to a quick start, they should consider bringing in one of his top receivers early on Day 2 of the draft."

As Moton mentioned, after averaging 21.2 yards per catch (fourth in FBS; first in the Big Ten) with seven touchdowns when Kurtis Rourke was Indiana's quarterback in 2024, Cooper hit another level last season with Mendoza under center for the Hoosiers.

Cooper (6-foot, 199 pounds) can play both in the slot and outside, has a wide catch radius, and he's incredibly dynamic with the ball in his hands. As far as a good NFL comparison for him goes, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com absolutely nailed it with Deebo Samuel.

Samuel, of course, thrived in Kyle Shanahan's offense with the San Francisco 49ers. New Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is a branch from the same tree as Shanahan and coached under him, so their systems are quite similar. Cooper Jr. should then thrive in similar conditions to Samuel.

Raider Nation has fallen in love with the idea of Cooper reuniting with Mendoza in the Silver and Black. With a different skill set than the Raiders' other current receivers, the appeal and the fit are both easy to see. Now, fans just need to hope that he drops to No. 36 in April's draft.