Raiders may have ideal Geno Smith trade partner in this NFC foe

The Las Vegas Raiders were awful in 2025, finishing 3-14 in what turned out to be one of the worst seasons in franchise history. It was a major letdown, as many thought that the additions of head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith could help the franchise turn things around.

Credit to the Raiders' front office, as they were quick to admit their mistake, firing Carroll the day after the season ended. It appears that Smith, who was acquired via trade just last offseason, will likely follow his multi-time head coach out of the building when the new league year begins.

Las Vegas could save $8 million by releasing Smith, but they would also take on an $18.5 million dead cap hit. If they can trade him, they wouldn't take on any dead money and would save $26.5 million. Finding a trade partner for him after the year he had will be tough. But one NFC team may inquire.

The Raiders could have a perfect Geno Smith landing spot

Las Vegas' decision to trade for Smith did not pay off at all, as they were just 2-13 in games that he played. Smith threw for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, and a 67.4% completion rate, as he led the league in both interceptions thrown and sacks taken.

The Raiders will likely look to dump Smith's contract this offseason, whether that is via trade or by releasing him. While most teams don't need a veteran quarterback who was underwhelming in 2025, there is one team that makes plenty of sense as a potential trade partner: the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota has a roster that is built to win, as proven by its 14-3 finish in 2024. After letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency and giving J.J. McCarthy the reins, the team took a major step backwards, finishing just 9-8 and missing the playoffs, despite having a top-ten defense.

Their lack of success was due to an offense that finished 26th in scoring, 28th in total yards, and 29th in both passing yards and touchdowns. Much of that can be attributed to the quarterback position, as McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer combined to throw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has developed a reputation for getting the most out of veteran quarterbacks. Minnesota could easily turn to Smith, who had good seasons not that long ago, as the experienced option in a system where he would be surrounded by elite offensive weapons.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was just fired by the Vikings, and the organization seems to be in a bit of disarray. This might be the time for Las Vegas to strike and try to cash in on their NFC foe's trepidation about falling even further behind in the NFC North without a quarterback.

Of course, there is a major hurdle, as Minnesota doesn't currently have the cap space to absorb Smith's contract. But if they can create some room on their books, the Vikings could provide the Raiders a perfect landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.