Raiders may have ideal Taron Johnson backup plan if drama doesn't get resolved

Well, the first day of Las Vegas Raiders OTAs came and went, and veteran nickel cornerback Taron Johnson doesn't seem to have reported. Fans recently learned that his absence has been contract-related, and none of the 132 pictures that the Raiders posted show him there in any capacity.

It appears that Las Vegas has a good-old-fashioned holdout on its hands, as the nearly 30-year-old slot cornerback with no guarantees on his current deal wants a new contract. And the Raiders, who traded for him and have no other feasible solutions at his spot, would be wise to give him one.

But if negotiations continue to go sideways, if that is even truly what is happening behind the curtain here, then the Silver and Black actually have a decent backup plan to look into: Kenny Moore II, another one of the league's top nickel defenders who just became available on the open market.

Las Vegas Raiders could kick the tires on Kenny Moore II if Taron Johnson drama doesn't get resolved

Before we get into why Moore II could be a good fit, let's dissect exactly why Johnson is needed for this defense. Simply put, Las Vegas doesn't have another proven option at his spot, as only Greedy Vance Jr., who, to be fair, has flashed at times, is behind Johnson on the depth chart.

Yes, rookie Treydan Stukes could slide into the slot, but then the question becomes who will play free safety. Fifth-round rookie Dalton Johnson is an interchangeable piece who can rotate in at either position, but do the Raiders really want to rely on a Day 3 rookie to start from the jump?

With Johnson in the lineup, Stukes can play deep, which Las Vegas drafted him to play, and Johnson can be a rotational piece at both spots; no need to fast-track him to the starting lineup. And it's precisely why Moore II would be a good contingency plan if Johnson never suits up for the Raiders.

Moore II is another premier nickel corner in this league, and although he is a year older than Johnson, he could provide a similar benefit for Rob Leonard's defense. As his years with the Indianapolis Colts went on, he began to play exclusively in the slot and was even a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Is he at the peak of his powers anymore? Certainly not. The Colts' new defensive style didn't fit him, either, and that is why the two sides agreed to part ways. But that doesn't mean that a young Raiders team potentially in need of a nickel solution couldn't use Moore II.

Ideally, Johnson gives up on his holdout, or Las Vegas throws him a few million in guarantees, and this all blows over. But if things get dire for the Raiders and it doesn't look like Johnson is going to come around, then Moore II, if he's still available, would be a solid backup plan to look into.