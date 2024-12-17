Raiders inactive list vs. Falcons: Who is starting at quarterback?
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are finally playing in a primetime game as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15.
Both teams have struggled recently, as the Falcons and Raiders are losers of four and nine straight games, respectively.
Monday Night Football, however, is a perfect place to get your mojo back as a team. A win on the national stage can do wonders for a season's outlook.
It will not be an easy game for the Silver and Black by any means as the Falcons are a superior opponent with tons to play for. A win for Atlanta on Monday could place them right back into the hunt for the NFC South title.
But Las Vegas has a chance to play spoiler in front of their home fans at Allegiant Stadium.
Unfortunately, they will have to do so without their best player and several other key contributors:
Raiders' inactives for Week 15
Player
Injury
Status
Adam Butler
Concussion
Active
Maxx Crosby
Ankle
OUT
Sam Webb
Back
OUT
Aidan O'Connell
Knee
OUT
Charles Snowden
N/A
INACTIVE
Andrus Peat
N/A
INACTIVE
Based on the inactive list, Desmond Ridder will be the starter at quarterback for the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Maxx Crosby was ruled out for the season earlier this week. He sustained a second ankle injury in Week 14 against the Buccaneers and the team is shutting him down for the year.
Las Vegas, however, will be getting reinforcements in the secondary as news broke earlier in the week that Nate Hobbs returned to practice. He will play on Monday as he enters the game with no injury designation.
Zamir White was placed on season-ending IR this week with a quad injury, so he will not be available on Monday Night or for the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Alexander Mattison will return to the lineup this week after missing the last few games with an ankle injury. Antonio Pierce made it clear, however, that Sincere McCormick would still be the main catalyst.
Both Jakobi Meyers and Justin Shorter were limited at practice earlier in the week but are healthy for Monday Night and have no designation heading into the game.
Andrus Peat and Charles Snowden are healthy scratches.
Raiders Week 15 roster moves
It was a hectic week for the Raiders as they dealt with a handful of troubling injuries.
The team signed practice squad quarterback Carter Bradley to the active roster, utilizing the open roster spot from when they placed Zamir White on IR.
To fill Bradley's place, the team signed Jake Luton to be the team's practice squad quarterback.
Defensive tackle Tyler Manoa was also signed to the practice squad this week and the team released Marquan McCall in a corresponding move.