Raiders inactive list vs. Jaguars: What is Aidan O'Connell's status?

Week 16 presents a unique challenge for the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the one hand, the Raiders have a legitimate chance to earn their first win since Week 4. They welcome the 3-11 Jacksonville Jaguars into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday who are without several of their key players, including Trevor Lawrence and Evan Engram.

On the other hand, a loss would keep Las Vegas firmly in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.

Raider Nation seems divided on what is truly best for the franchise going forward, but regardless, the players and coaches will be doing their best to win.

Several young players on both teams will be fighting for their NFL careers and both coaches are attempting to cool the hot seats they are currently sitting on.

There is still a lot to play for in what seems to many like a meaningless matchup, so the action on Sunday should still be great.

Unfortunately, Las Vegas will be without a handful of their key players.

Raiders' inactives for Week 16

Player Injury Status Jordan Meredith Ankle OUT Sam Webb Back/Illness OUT Kana'i Mauga Illness OUT Nate Hobbs Illness OUT Carter Bradley N/A INACTIVE (Emergency QB) Matthew Butler N/A INACTIVE

Aidan O'Connell was a full participant at practice this week and will return to the starting lineup.

Jakobi Meyers was limited earlier in the week with an ankle injury but is good to go in Week 16.

Desmond Ridder and Alexander Mattison were both on the injury report but were full participants all week and enter Sunday's contest with no injury designation.

Jordan Meredith's injury actually causes a bit of a shuffle on the offensive line. Jackson Powers-Johnson will return to guard to take his place and Andre James will return to the lineup as a center.

Nate Hobbs and Kana'i Mauga were both dealing with an illness late in the week and neither will be available on Sunday.

Sam Webb was dealing with both a back injury and an illness, and he will be OUT on Sunday.

Matthew Butler is a healthy scratch, and Carter Bradley will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

The team announced on Saturday that cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was signed to the active roster, and that tight end John Samuel Shenker will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game.