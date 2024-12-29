Raiders inactive list vs. Saints: Will Derek Carr face his former team?

The Las Vegas Raiders' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 caused a frenzy in Raider Nation.

While some felt that the team lost its opportunity to select a high-end quarterback in next year's draft, others were just excited to see the team win a game for the first time in months.

Regardless of your viewpoint on what is best for the franchise long term, the reality is that the Raiders have another very winnable game coming up on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans will be without a handful of their key players and the Raiders are a relatively healthy team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Raiders' inactives for Week 17

Player Injury Status Jordan Meredith Ankle OUT Carter Bradley N/A INACTIVE (Emergency 3rd QB) Chris Smith II N/A INACTIVE Darnay Holmes N/A INACTIVE Kana'i Mauga N/A INACTIVE Matthew Butler N/A INACTIVE

The Raiders have about as small of an injury report as you can have this late in the season.

Granted, many of the team's key players are on IR, and therefore left off of the weekly injury report, but still. Of the players currently active, only one entered Sunday with any injury designation.

Jordan Meredith will once again be OUT for Las Vegas as he deals with an ankle injury. Andre James will once again start at center, and Jackson Powers-Johnson will move to left guard as the offensive line shuffles in Meredith's absence.

Nate Hobbs was added to the injury report later in the week as he continues to deal with an illness, but is all good to go for the Week 17 matchup.

Jackson Powers-Johnson and K'Lavon Chaisson both popped up on the injury report this week as well, but neither suffered any serious injury and both will be active on Sunday.

Dylan Laube also dealt with an illness later in the week but will be ready to go on Sunday.

Kana'i Mauga was limited with a calf injury on Wednesday and Thursday, and entered the game against the Saints with no limitations, but will be a healthy scratch.

Chris Smith II, Darnay Holmes, and Matthew Butler are all healthy scratches as well.

Carter Bradley will serve as the team's emergency quarterback.

Saints' inactives for Week 17

As reported earlier in the week, quarterback Derek Carr will be OUT for Sunday's game and miss an opportunity to face off against the team that drafted him.

Alvin Kamara will also be OUT for the Week 17 matchup as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

Wide receiver Chris Olave was initially listed as questionable and many thought he could make a return against Las Vegas, but he will be OUT as well.

Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick will be OUT on the offensive line for New Orleans as well.