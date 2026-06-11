Raiders' Jack Bech has the perfect approach heading into a massive Year 2

Jack Bech, like many members of the Las Vegas Raiders, is lined up to have much more success under Klint Kubiak than he did under Pete Carroll. The wide receiver room is in desperate need of someone stepping up to the plate, and it is all right there for the taking for the second-year pro.

After a rookie season in which he was underutilized more than being an underperformer, no shortage of ways exist for Kubiak to get him more involved. And it seems like a foundation is being laid early in the offseason for the LSU and TCU product to have a breakthrough season in 2026.

But Bech also has to want the pressure of a bigger role and be both capable of and working toward that end. Thankfully, based on what he said during the Raiders' media day ahead of mandatory minicamp, it sounds like Bech has the perfect approach in what will be a massive Year 2 for him.

Jack Bech is primed for breakout campaign in Year 2 with Las Vegas Raiders

When sitting with Amber Theorharis, James Jones and Eric Allen at media day, Bech was asked about what excites him most about the new system with Kubiak at the helm. His answer is the kind of selfless thing that every fanbase dreams of hearing, but rarely does, from a wide receiver.

"We're going to run the ball a lot. So, us as receivers, we got to be willing to block," Bech explained. "That's one of my favorite parts about the game, just being able to go down, crack a safety, do the dirty work. So, I'm super excited for the ways that I'll be able to get to do those things this season. Be able to go down, crack safeties, get my guys run lanes, and break away big plays because we got some special players in the backfield."

Imagine that. Bech's favorite part of the game is blocking so that the running backs can turn modest gains into explosive plays. His moniker of needing to "block to get the rock" isn't just lip service; it truly is something that Bech loves doing, and it is emblematic of his selflessness and character.

That doesn't mean, however, that Bech isn't trying to better himself and find out ways to imapct the game where he can earn a bit of the glory as well. He was inexplicably used as the 'X' receiver last year, which didn't highlight his strengths as a player. Bech knows where he'll thrive most, though.

"I feel like Z and the slot," Bech said. "I think being able to work the slot, being able to crack safeties, do all the dirty blocking from the slot. Obviously, we're going to have a lot of motions, a lot of ways to get to see what the defense is doing, get guys in different ways to get guys open, create different mismatches. But I would definitely say the slot and then working to the field, you know, as a Z receiver. Just being able to mismatch a corner, out-physical (them), whatever I can to be able to get open, get the rock, go move the chains for some first downs, get open and help the team any way possible."

His maturity shines through in this answer, but so does his more advanced understanding of the game with a year of NFL play under his belt, even if his opportunities were limited as a rookie. Bech's team-first approach is also refreshing for a hopeful top target in the passing game.

Bech was then directly asked about how he is approaching this offseason, what his process has been like, and if he thinks that is helping him get ready for a bigger role as a sophomore. Although humble, Bech's answer was yes, as it had to be.

"Yeah, 100%," Bech said confidently. "I think at the end of the day, it just comes to coming in this building every day, trying to be one of the first ones in here, one of the last ones to leave, putting in the work. I think the key word is gain that trust from the coaches and from the teammates, especially from the QBs. Just coming in here every day, putting in the work, showing them how much I care and how much I love football. Then, obviously, the main thing is the main thing. It's going out on the field and just proving it day in day out, getting open, catching every ball that comes my way. And that's what I'm focused on right now. Just getting my body (right), finishing out mandatory minicamp as best as possible. Getting my body in the best shape I can during these next few weeks and coming into training camp and busting butt each and every day and then turn that over to the season."

What does that look like, though?

"I put a lot of time in before I go to bed, whenever I wake up in the mornings, throughout the day, just looking throughout the playbook," Bech said. "Seeing, like I said, all the little nuances, what they're huge on, all the little details throughout the routes. But I think my big thing is being able to see all of it and seeing how everything works together. I think that's something I also pride myself on is understanding concepts and understanding if you're the first read or if you're the third read, being able to put a little more sauce on it or if you got to go win right now. Just being able to understand those little details, I think it's going to help me make a big jump from year one to year two."

Clearly, Bech is in line for an increase in production and impact in 2026 under Kubiak. His paying it forward with his selfless approach and willingness to do the dirty work should pay dividends for him in the long run, and perhaps as soon as this season.