During his first two NFL seasons, wide receiver Tre Tucker has been a bit underwhelming, but he has shown several glimpses of being a great player. However, he failed to have a breakout performance last season, even after Davante Adams was traded.

There is hope, however, that he will be a better fit with Chip Kelly and Geno Smith now in the building, but that hope may be fading fast.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft began, Tucker was the No. 2 wide receiver on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster. However, after the Raiders' recent pick, his spot on the depth chart is no longer a guarantee.

Raiders' Jack Bech pick puts Tre Tucker on thin ice

After trading back twice in the second round, the Raiders finally made their choice on Day 2. They selected TCU wide receiver Jack Bech with the No. 58 overall pick.

Bech began his college career at LSU, where he led the team in receiving despite big names like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. being on the roster. He was also just a freshman when he achieved this, which indicates how fast of a learner he can be.

The good news for Tucker is that Bech is a very different type of receiver. At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Bech is a big and physical wide out. He can also play outside or in the slot, and he rarely drops the ball, which should remind Raiders fans of his new teammate, Jakobi Meyers.

There may still be a role for Tucker, but he is likely to get fewer touches in his third year in the league. Bech, Meyers and Brock Bowers are all sure to command a hefty amount of targets, which means Tucker will have his work cut out for him.

First round running back Ashton Jeanty is also an underrated component of the team's passing game, so he should get plenty of attention as well.

It's hard to imagine there will be much meat left on the bone after feeding all of the Raiders' other skill positions, and to make matters worse, Las Vegas may not be done adding pass catchers. After trading back twice, the Raiders have several more opportunities in the middle rounds to add offensive firepower, and Tucker could be the odd man out.