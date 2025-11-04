Raiders' Jakobi Meyers trade proves who is really in charge in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders have lacked direction for much of the 2025 NFL season. While Pete Carroll has made it clear that he is focused on the present with both his words and roster decisions, John Spytek has previously voiced his desire to build the program from the ground up, through the draft.

Their different approaches are largely caused by their different timelines, as the 74-year-old Carroll is nearly 30 years older than the 45-year-old Spytek. Carroll appeared to have more power within the organization as much of the roster moves, as well as the depth chart, seemed to have his influence.

Spytek drafted an 11-player rookie class, nine of whom made the final 53-man roster, with another landing on the practice squad. Of the ten players remaining in Silver and Black, only Ashton Jeanty has been able to carve out a consistent role.

Additionally, players with a tie to Carroll's Seattle Seahawks teams have seemingly had more favor and a longer leash with the coaching staff. While it appeared that Spytek did not have as much of a say as thought when the pair were initially hired, Tuesday's Jakobi Meyers deal tells a different story.

Jakobi Meyers trade shows John Spytek's Raiders' influence is stronger than fans thought

The Raiders have had a history of giving head coaches more power than general managers in recent years. That was seemingly the case with the duos of Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, as well as Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

It appeared to be the case with Carroll and Spytek as well; however, how the team handled the trade deadline paints a different story. Las Vegas' head coach has made it clear that winning now is his priority even amid the team's 2-6 start.

It appeared that the Raiders could opt to hang on to their veterans, or even move draft capital or young players such as Jackson Powers-Johnson, Michael Mayer, and Tyree Wilson in an attempt to turn their season around.

That was not the case on Tuesday, however, as the team's lone trade deadline move was sending Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth- and sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is a clear move for the betterment of the future.

The move, which sends away one of the team's top offensive weapons in exchange for more draft capital, has Spytek's fingerprints all over it. The front office was hesitant to give Meyers a contract extension ahead of the season and opted to move him now rather than keep him for the second half of the year.

The trade should open up more opportunities for rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr., both of whom have had inconsistent roles this year. Additionally, the Raiders are now projected to have ten picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, six of which are projected to land in the first four rounds.

Spytek's strategy of building through the draft seems to hold more weight with the organization than Carroll's plan to win now. While the head coach had his opportunity to focus on his goals, it appears that the slow start has led to a shift in mindset, with the future now being, rightfully, prioritized.