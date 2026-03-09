Raiders' Jalen Nailor signing gives Klint Kubiak offensive breakout candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy on the first day of the legal tampering period.

After bringing back Eric Stokes and giving Tyler Linderbaum a record-setting deal, general manager John Spytek addressed the wide receiver room, agreeing to terms with Jalen Nailor on a three-year, $35 million contract that includes $23 million in guaranteed money.

On the surface level, the move doesn't make much sense, as Nailor has never had more than 444 receiving yards or 29 receptions in a single season. Additionally, the Raiders just used premium draft picks on wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. last offseason.

Of course, neither one is among the team's top-four returning targets, as Tre Tucker, Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Michael Mayer were all targeted more frequently. While there are certainly a lot of young mouths to feed in Las Vegas, Nailor could be poised for a breakout in his fifth season.

Newest Raiders WR Jalen Nailor could be in line to have a breakout season

Nailor hasn't put up the type of numbers that fans would want from a player receiving more than $10 million annually. He has, however, proven to be a threat to find the end zone, scoring ten touchdowns over the past two seasons.

While the Minnesota Vikings had Sam Darnold under center in 2024, J.J. McCarthy was among the league's worst quarterbacks last season. The switch from McCarthy to Fernando Mendoza should certainly increase Nailor's opportunities for production.

More importantly, Nailor was buried behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. Nailor ranked fifth on the roster in targets in 2024 and fourth last season. Of course, Jefferson is one of the league's best wideouts and most targeted players, while Addison is among the top No. 2 options.

Nailor will join a Raiders team that doesn't have a clear No. 1 wideout, although Bowers will certainly be Mendoza's top target. He has already shown that he can be a touchdown threat, as his 10 scores over the past two seasons come on just 57 receptions.

There just wasn't a big enough role for him in the Vikings' offense; however, it is clear that Spytek and Klint Kubiak see some upside in his game. They wouldn't have paid him a top-35 contract in the NFL among wideouts if they didn't.

Nailor, who has the ability to line up both on the outside and in the slot and can run block better than most wide receivers, should see an increased role in Las Vegas, making him a prime candidate to have a breakout season in the new-look offense.