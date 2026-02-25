Raiders' John Spytek all but confirmed the end for Geno Smith in Las Vegas

In just under two months, the Las Vegas Raiders will officially be on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft. As it stands now, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is the obvious choice, and as a tentacle of that, it is no mystery that the Raiders will find a way to move on from Geno Smith in some way this offseason.

John Spytek was asked during his podium session during the 2026 NFL combine about the potential timeline on a decision regarding Smith's future in Las Vegas. At first, Spytek hesitated, and then he gave a non-committal answer that effectively said it all.

"Um... uhh... obviously, the contract predicates that a little bit, and so Klint and his staff are just getting everything together," Spytek said. 'We're going to spend some time here, and then when we get back to Vegas, (we'll) kind of (be) formulating a plan with everybody going forward."

Translation: Geno Smith won't be wearing Silver and Black next year.

John Spytek effectively signaled the end of Geno Smith's Raiders tenure

After leading the league in interceptions thrown and sacks taken, and with a $26.5 million price tag attached to him in 2026, the Silver and Black know that they can do better than Smith under center. Whether they move on through trade or a simple release has yet to be determined.

It is hard to imagine that Smith, entering his age-36 season and coming off a career-worst campaign, has much trade value, so he'll likely be released. But that would require the two sides communicating, and it doesn't sound like that has happened.

"I have not talked to Geno since the season's ended," Spytek confessed. "He's training. I know he is. I've seen videos of him training and I know he's feeling good, and we'll talk soon here."

RELATED: John Spytek just turned the heat up on Raiders' Maxx Crosby like never before

The writing is clearly on the wall for Smith, and it would stand to reason that he doesn't even want to return to Las Vegas anyway. Still, Spytek made a classy comment about Smith and his work ethic last year, absolving him of some blame, even if both he and the fanbase know the truth.

"It's never all on the quarterback. It feels like that sometimes. I know Geno felt like that, too. Just the weight of the position, and it means a lot to him, and I respect him for that," Spytek said. "And obviously, the quarterback gets more than his fair share of the blame and more than his fair share of the fame. It's just what goes with the position. But we didn't help Geno in a lot of places, too. I got to do a lot better job in that space. And he struggled, but it wasn't for lack of work ethic and trying or care. He worked his tail off. I watched it every day."

Raider Nation was largely excited about Smith when he was acquired, but his tenure was rocky, to say the least, and it will likely end unceremoniously before April's draft. Releasing him so soon wasn't the plan when Las Vegas sent a third-rounder for him last March, but it is now the best course of action.

Whereas Spytek reaffirmed his commitment to Maxx Crosby, he wouldn't do the same for Smith. And that says it all about his future in Las Vegas, with the Raiders' general manager basically confirming what fans have known now for months.