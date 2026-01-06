Raiders' John Spytek explains Tom Brady's level of involvement in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders went through plenty of organizational changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season. In what was Tom Brady's first offseason after being approved as a minority owner, John Spytek and Pete Carroll were hired as general manager and head coach, respectively.

The duo did not appear on the same page for much of the year, something that fans noticed early on. Spytek was interested in implementing a long-term vision, but Carroll refused to focus on player development, even when the season was a lost cause.

Ashton Jeanty and Darien Porter were the only two rookies who played even 50% of the offensive or defensive snaps. While the former was a starter right away, the latter did not cross that threshold until Week 17, and likely wouldn't have had Kyu Blu Kelly not suffered a season-ending injury.

Carroll was fired on Monday after a three-win season. Spytek, who has a relationship with Brady, however, retained his job. The general manager addressed what the working relationship is like with him and Brady while discussing the minority owner's level of involvement with the Raiders.

John Spytek reveals just how involved Tom Brady is with the Raiders

Brady's role with the Raiders has been a topic of discussion for quite some time. While he does not seem to be involved, he appears to have a valued voice in the organization, as he has seemingly been a part of every major decision.

While Brady gets dragged publicly for his seemingly non-committal role in Las Vegas, Spytek revealed just how involved Brady is during his end-of-the-season press conference, which occurred just hours after Carroll had been let go.

"I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I talk to him about. Any vision, I talk to him about," Spytek said. "He's a great resource for me. He's a great partner in this for me. I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot and he and I are on the same page."

Spytek then discussed his relationship with Brady a bit, and while it's not clear exactly how much the minority owner is around, it seems like he keeps a strong pulse on things in Las Vegas, based on Spytek's comments.

"I have a great relationship with Tom. We're in constant communication daily. And whether he's in the building or not, our conversations are very much similar," Spytek said. "So, I love always seeing him. He's someone I've learned a lot from every time I've had the chance to sit in a room with him, but we've had a lot of great phone conversations as well."

The two were college teammates for one season at Michigan, but Spytek revealed that he had not talked to the future Hall of Fame quarterback for 20 years before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Spytek also noted that the two view football through a similar lens, but not necessarily the exact same way. He even acknowledged that the two have disagreements at times, which is incredibly healthy and the sign of a good pairing.

While he did not directly answer when asked how involved Brady was in the decision to fire Carroll, Spytek insinuated that the minority owner was part of the decision-making process, as it was widely reported that the former superstar quarterback hoped to land Ben Johnson last offseason.

The lack of a young quarterback on the roster, or a path to landing one in the draft, made it easy for Johnson to turn Las Vegas down and instead join the Chicago Bears. It would not be a surprise to see Brady again have a strong input on the next head coach of the Raiders, who will be a much more coveted destination this time around, as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.