Raiders just dropped another massive hint about Jakobi Meyers' future

The Las Vegas Raiders have been staring down the barrel of a Jakobi Meyers trade since before the 2025 NFL season. The previous regime failed to give him a contract extension, so the can was kicked to Pete Carroll and John Spytek, and they're seemingly not keen on the idea.

Meyers hasn't exactly produced the biggest numbers this season either, which is, in part, due to Geno Smith's struggles. But with Brock Bowers sidelined due to injury, there is more ball to go around, and Meyers performed just fine last season with Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder.

Clearly, Carroll and Spytek felt that a jolt to the offense was needed during the Week 8 bye, so they made a signing before Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This also provided a massive hint about Meyers' future with the Raiders.

Raiders' Tyler Lockett signing is final nail in coffin for Jakobi Meyers

On Monday morning, Las Vegas made the move to sign veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Last week, Lockett asked to be released by the Tennessee Titans, and he was only a free agent for a short while before finding a new home with the Raiders.

Lockett has quite a bit of familiarity with Carroll and Smith, as he spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. This means he played under Carroll for nine years and alongside Smith for five.

With Carroll bringing in another veteran wide receiver, the writing is clearly on the wall for Meyers. The trade deadline is just over a week away on November 4, and it's almost as if, by signing Lockett, the Raiders are getting out ahead of losing Meyers soon.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Meyers. Based on how things have played out, Raider Nation is already reading the tea leaves and simply hoping they can get a good return for him. A fourth-rounder may not be optimal, but it's likely the best they'll get at this point.

Teams to watch for a Meyers trade include the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is truly an ever-growing list, which shows what a commodity Meyers is.

Ideally, with one of Meyers' feet already halfway out the door, Las Vegas can have a bit of a bidding war for the seven-year veteran. Signing Lockett was a bat signal to other NFL teams that Meyers is available, and that they should come and get him.