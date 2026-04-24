Raiders just gave first-year DC Rob Leonard a lethal weapon in Treydan Stukes

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft with some small fireworks. Even though the board was falling the way a lot of fans wanted it to, and both Denzel Boston and Kayden McDonald were available, John Spytek traded back, as he always does.

Las Vegas only moved back two spots in Round 2 from No. 36 to No. 38, so an elite player was sure to still be available. And right on cue, Spytek and the rest of the personnel staff turned in the card and landed an absolute stud of a defensive back in Arizona's Treydan Stukes.

I recently wrote about why Stukes may be the best pick in early Round 2 that Raiders fans aren't talking about. And it seems like Spytek, Klint Kubiak and the front office agreed with me. Now, first-year defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has a lethal weapon in his secondary.

Las Vegas Raiders land Arizona superstud DB Treydan Stukes in Round 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

Leonard's exact defensive style and scheme are yet to be determined, as he has never called defensive plays at any level before. And based on his background working with the defensive line and linebackers, fans expect him to be intent on stopping the run and being incredibly physical.

It is a good thing, then, that the Raiders took Stukes in the second round, as he is a big and physical defensive back with immense versatility who can help out in the run game. A better piece could not have been picked for Leonard and Las Vegas' secondary.

NFL scouts and executives think that Stukes can not only play both safety spots, but also both the nickel and boundary cornerback positions. That versatility is invaluable to a Las Vegas defense that needs starters, depth and long-term solutions throughout the secondary.

Stukes could immediately become the starting free safety for the Silver and Black, and he could just as easily be a key rotational piece at strong safety, in the slot or out wide. He is a wildly intelligent player who should be capable of learning multiple things at once as he transitions to the NFL.

He was a team captain at Arizona, and he has the production to match these great physical attributes and intangibles. Stukes picked off seven passes, including four in his final year, and broke up 29 passes in his college career. He is both a ball hawk and incredibly sound in coverage.

After already winning the trade by fleecing Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans for a better slate of draft picks, Spytek and Co. turn around and nail the No. 38 overall selection. Treydan Stukes, welcome to The Dark Side. Be as great as we know you can be!