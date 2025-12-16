Raiders just made their stance on rookie DTs clear after the latest release

The Las Vegas Raiders were dealt a significant blow ahead of training camp when they couldn't reach an understanding with $110 million defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and ultimately released him. Fortunately for the Raiders, they felt that they had reinforcements at the position.

Not only were Adam Butler and Jonah Laulu returning, but they signed veteran Leki Fotu in free agency and selected two defensive tackles, Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues, on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The two youngsters were thought to be projects, but certainly capable of being ready.

Initially, the idea was that Butler, Laulu and Fotu would comprise the rotation and the rookies would fill in the gaps where possible. Then, John Spytek traded for Thomas Booker IV, which meant someone, or multiple players, would be pushed out of the chance for playing time.

Raiders release veteran defensive lineman Leki Fotu

To begin the season, that was the rookies. After getting the nod on opening day, Hemingway was only active one other time before Week 10. Pegues wasn't in the lineup for the first three weeks, and he only played in two games before Week 12. Fotu played in five of the first nine contests.

However, considering the kind of season that the Raiders have endured, they've begun to usher in a bit of a youth movement. Suddenly, Fotu has only been active one time since Week 9, Hemingway has played in four of the last six games, and Pegues has suited up in four straight contests.

While the results from these first-year players have been mixed, they've shown incredible promise at times. Apparently, enough for Spytek to make the decision to release Leki Fotu on Tuesday. While disappointing for him, it is a major vote of confidence for Las Vegas' rookie defensive tackle duo.

It is unclear exactly what spurred Fotu's release, as the timing of it is a bit peculiar. If he wanted to join a contending team, why wait until just before Week 16 to do so? Plus, Fotu shouldn't have a major market for himself, and his NFL familiarity is with other non-playoff teams like the Jets and Cardinals.

Fotu will finish his Raiders career with six games played, recording 1.0 sacks, 8 tackles and three tackles for loss, as well as a quarterback hit. He played just 147 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps in his ultimately short stint with the franchise.

Perhaps this was just a roster gymnastics move, and Fotu will end up back with the team in some capacity, perhaps the practice squad or a futures/reserve deal. But more likely, it is a sign that Las Vegas likes what they see from their young defensive tackles, and they want to see more of them.