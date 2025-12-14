Rob Gronkowski just embarrassed Raiders and their fans in a brand new way

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season. In other words, it was just another Sunday. Pete Carroll's Raiders didn't even put up a fight, getting shut out again and further fortifying their case to be the worst professional football team in recent memory.

No aspect of the game was promising for the Silver and Black, as they let the Eagles, who were on a three-game skid and had only scored more than 20 points one time since October, hang 31 points on them before playing their backups for almost the entirety of the fourth quarter.

Las Vegas is so, so far from even being a competitive football team under Carroll and his staff that broadcasters and analysts can't even hide their shagrin when they're forced to subject themselves to 60 minutes of Raiders football.

Rob Gronkowski's Raiders-Neosporin comparison makes fans want to run and hide

During the halftime show, legendary NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, with the game standing at 17-0, made an embarrassing comparison for Las Vegas, which has now humiliated the team and the fan base in a brand-new way.

"When you play the Raiders, it's like putting Neosporin on your cut. They heal those wounds," Gronkowski said. "Jacksonville lost two in a row and got back on track, then it was Dallas, now it's Philly."

Of course, Gronkowski is right. Not only are the Raiders hard to watch for their own fan base and unbiased observers, but opposing NFL teams certainly circle this game on their calendars as a week to get a morale boost.

RELATED: Raiders could ditch Pete Carroll for this NFL Coach of the Year if he's fired

Carroll can't survive this season for several reasons, but being the laughing stock of the NFL is probably at the top of a lengthy list. It is one thing to lose competitive games, but it is another for the team and fan base to go into every weekend expecting to be blown out. And they're both always right.

This is a Las Vegas team that lost badly to the 3-10 Washington Commanders and the 3-10 Cleveland Browns. They got blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, both of whom are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs.

And now, the Raiders are being compared to Neosporin for their ability to heal other teams' wounds. It doesn't matter who you are; if you are an NFL franchise, you can go anywhere and play any iteration of the 2025 Las Vegas Raiders and seemingly come out with a win. Probably a lopsided one.