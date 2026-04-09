Raiders' Kirk Cousins revealed how Klint Kubiak has grown over the years

The Las Vegas Raiders' latest notable move in what has been a busy free agency came last Thursday, as they agreed to sign Kirk Cousins to serve as something between a true bridge quarterback and a mere veteran presence for presumed No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

While Cousins did not have the best stint with the Atlanta Falcons after recovering from an injury that ended his 2023 season, the expectations in Las Vegas are different. First, his contract, which is, in practice, a one-year, $11.3 million deal, is far from the four-year, $180 million pact he inked in Atlanta.

Furthermore, his role as a bridge and mentor to Mendoza is something that he is clearly on board with. Finally, he has a history with Klint Kubiak, having shared success working together. But Cousins shared in his first presser how he believes Kubiak grew in their time apart.

Kirk Cousins reveals the growth he has seen from Las Vegas Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

Kubiak joined the Minnesota Vikings as a quarterbacks coach in 2019, spending two years as Cousins' position coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator. While he served just one season in the latter role, ironically, it was his first season serving as an NFL coordinator.

Now, four years later, Cousins is set to serve as Kubiak's quarterback in his first year as a head coach. The four-time Pro Bowler was asked about Kubiak's growth during that time apart during his presser on Wednesday, and he revealed the improvement he has seen and how it strengthened their bond.

"He hasn't changed in the sense that he knows who he is, and he doesn't just kind of grasp at things. He's got his identity and what he does and who he is as a person. I think that's important: That you stick to who you are, you don't try to be somebody else," Cousins explained. "At the same time, because he's been several places with several people, he's picked up some really good ideas since the last time I was with him. I remember talking with him back in '22, and he was in Denver, and he was working with (Nathaniel) Hackett, who had worked with Aaron Rodgers. Klint and I had always played against Aaron Rodgers in the NFC North, and so I was picking his brain about what were some of the things Hackett's been able to share with you that Aaron did really well when he was winning MVPs against us. So, Klint's picked up some really good things having been in New Orleans with Derek Carr, having been in Denver, (and) now (being) with Seattle with Sam Darnold. So, I think those years of experience with other people, other backgrounds, you can keep growing and improving and expanding how and why you do things."

Cousins noted that he will learn what Kubiak has picked up in their four years apart during the offseason program, while also sharing what he has learned. Of course, the Raiders' head coach has gained plenty of experience in the four years since he has left Minnesota, as has Cousins.

Kubiak worked with Hackett during his stint as the Broncos' passing game coordinator and QB coach in 2022, while also working with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. Kubiak then served as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator the following season, reaching the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy under center in his first full season as a starter.

That earned him another opportunity as an offensive coordinator, joining the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2024 season, where he worked with Carr. Kubiak joined the Seattle Seahawks the following offseason, revitalizing an offense that won the Super Bowl with Darnold at the helm.

Now, he will reunite with Cousins, who will likely serve as the starting quarterback until Mendoza is ready to take over. While the priority will be on the development of the latter, Kubiak's growth as a head coach could lead the former to have a bounce-back season in a system he is familiar with.