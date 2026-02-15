Raiders' Klint Kubiak completes major hires by tabbing Andrew Janocko as OC

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of an offseason that will have major implications on the organization's future. After a 3-14 season, which resulted in Pete Carroll being fired, Klint Kubiak was named as the franchise's sixth head coach in as many seasons.

While Las Vegas was unable to land its top target during last year's hiring cycle, it did exactly that in 2026. The allure of the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to coach projected top pick Fernando Mendoza was likely a driving factor in how candidates viewed the Raiders differently.

Despite the excitement about the head coach and quarterback pairing, Kubiak got a late start on building out his staff. One day after announcing that Rob Leonard was promoted to defensive coordinator, however, Las Vegas moved quickly to make Andrew Janocko the offensive coordinator.

The Raiders are reportedly set to hire Andrew Janocko as their new OC

One year after making Carroll the oldest head coach in NFL history, it is clear that the Raiders are embracing a youth movement in 2026. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that they are continuing with that by naming Janocko their new offensive coordinator, who is just 37 years old.

Janocko was always viewed as a top candidate to wind up as Kubiak's offensive coordinator due to the relationship they share, which former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr described as 'peanut butter and jelly' after spending 2024 with the duo.

The two also spent three seasons together with the Minnesota Vikings before reuniting with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. They'll now be on their fourth different NFL staff together, and they'll each hold bigger responsibilities than they ever have before.

While Kubiak is viewed as one of the league's top young offensive minds, he shared during his introductory press conference that he doesn't call games by himself, but rather, he relies on his staff and called it a "group effort."

Bringing Janocko, who has served as his quarterbacks coach in each of his last two stops, with him to Las Vegas should help his transition to his first head coaching job go smoothly. Of course, there is still plenty of work to do when it comes to filling out the rest of the offensive staff.

Still, Kubiak is doing a great job of building his coaching staff despite having limited time to do so. If the Raiders do what is expected and select Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, they will have two great offensive minds to help his development.