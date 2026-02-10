Raiders' Klint Kubiak hire just made Fernando Mendoza pick even more obvious

The Las Vegas Raiders explored every avenue during their head coaching search, interviewing 15 candidates. While some of those options were defensive coaches, it always appeared that they would prioritize hiring a coach who could develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

That was exactly what transpired as they officially hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak on Monday. While the move could not be made official until after Super Bowl LX, Las Vegas seemingly landed the coach that they had at the top of their list from the beginning of the process.

The move should lead to a significant turnaround for an offense that was the worst in the league in 2025 across the board. It should also tell Raiders fans what they have known since landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza will be in Silver and Black next season.

Klint Kubiak accepting Raiders' HC job guarantees Fernando Mendoza

The Raiders attempted to land Ben Johnson last offseason, but the top candidate of the hiring cycle opted to coach the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams. It was much different this offseason, as the team landed its top target and one of the most coveted coaches on the market.

While Kubiak has yet to address the media and explain why he accepted the Raiders' job, the chance to coach Mendoza likely played a role. Las Vegas opting to go with a young, offensive-minded head coach guarantees that the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner will wind up in Silver and Black next season.

If the Raiders had plans to move the pick, it is questionable if Kubiak would have accepted the job. Mendoza has long been the presumptive favorite to be selected No. 1 overall, and that has become even more obvious following the hiring of Kubiak.

Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, has tons of upside, something Las Vegas has needed at the most important position in football. He is coming off an impressive year, as he finished with 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns through the air and 276 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

The unanimous All-American, Mendoza, led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first Big Ten title since 1967 and their first national title in program history. Raider Nation is certainly hopeful that he can lead the franchise, which has not won a postseason game since 2002, back to glory.

Reports surfaced during the hiring cycle that Las Vegas was speaking to prospective coaches about their plan for the quarterback position, and specifically, Mendoza. Kubiak's earning the job should be all Raider Nation needs to rest assured that Mendoza will soon be a member of the Silver and Black.