Raiders land big fish in coaching cycle as Klint Kubiak is officially hired

The Las Vegas Raiders were patient during this hiring cycle. John Spytek and Tom Brady left no stone unturned, interviewing 15 candidates and taking over a month to find Pete Carroll's eventual replacement. But unlike in years past, they actually got their guy this time.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider leaked it during Super Bowl week. Heck, he admitted it himself after the game. But Klint Kubiak is now officially the next head coach of the Raiders, and that new era begins immediately.

Kubiak, following a strong outing in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots, seemingly accepted the head coaching job in Las Vegas on Monday. He'll be the sixth head coach in as many years for the Silver and Black, but something tells me that this one will stick.

Las Vegas Raiders officially announce Klint Kubiak as next head coach

Reports started circulating as early as last weekend that Kubiak will be the team's next leader, so Raider Nation has had plenty of time to prepare itself for this moment. But it still feels surreal that a Super Bowl-winning coordinator and one of the league's best minds is headed to Las Vegas.

He'll need to work quickly to finalize his staff, as there is no time to waste with free agency and the NFL Draft soon coming. Popular names to join the Raiders' coaching staff include Andrew Janocko, John Benton, Aden Durde and Karl Scott, all of whom could bring some Seattle juice to Sin City.

Pairing Kubiak with a strong defensive coordinator will be paramount, and either Durde or Scott could fit that bill. Finding a coach who can turn around this offensive line is pivotal as well, and Benton is the man for that job. Janocko could be the quarterback developer that Fernando Mendoza will need.

Now, Rome was not built in a day, and Kubiak is still taking over a Raiders roster with countless deficiencies. The 2026 NFL offseason will be crucial to filling those holes, but luckily, Spytek has plenty of means at his disposal to do so. Patience is important, but hopefully, it is not needed.

Teams turn things around in one year all the time in the NFL, and with a young core of Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, as well as veterans like Maxx Crosby, Kolton Miller and Eric Stokes, Las Vegas has way more in place than most give them credit for.

Kubiak and his staff will be the ones tasked with developing the Raiders' young pieces, adding more talent, and getting the most out of what they already have. Under Kubiak, this won't be the Silver and Black of the past. Expect a shared vision to lead to a completely revamped, new-look franchise.

One that doesn't talk, but does. One that isn't flashy, but is effective and gets the job done. One that drafts and develops, not one that puts Band-Aids on everything.

Most importantly, however, one that wins.