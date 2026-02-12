Raiders' Klint Kubiak taps into Seahawks coaching staff for first OC interview

The Las Vegas Raiders got a late start in the coaching cycle by waiting for Klint Kubiak to be available. But they got their guy, and that is the most important thing. That said, the franchise finds itself behind the 8-Ball a bit in terms of filling out their coaching staff.

While they made their first official hire of the Kubiak era on Thursday by tabbing longtime NFL coach Mike McCoy as an assistant head coach, nailing the coordinator hires will be pivotal. The Raiders already got started on the defensive side of the ball with in-house candidate Rob Leonard.

Although Kubiak will be calling plays in Las Vegas, getting a bright mind at offensive coordinator will still be important. Many are expecting Seattle Seahawks assistants like Andrew Janocko, John Benton, Justin Outten or Jake Peetz to jump ship with Kubiak. But Frisman Jackson drew first blood.

Raiders interview Seahawks WR coach Frisman Jackson for OC job

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Seahawks wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson will be interviewing for the Raiders' offensive coordinator position. Jackson, obviously, worked closely with 2025 Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba these past two seasons in Seattle.

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he held the same title with the Pittsburgh Steelers. There, he helped George Pickens and Diontae Johnson produce big numbers despite a contingent of Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph throwing them the ball.

Jackson also led a tandem of a young D.J. Moore and Robbie Chosen to a combined total of 3,965 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns across two seasons with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021. Curtis Samuel also had a career year there under Jackson's tutelage.

He also helped develop NFL wide receivers like Tyquan Thornton, Denzel Mims and JaMychal Hasty while at Baylor, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling while at North Carolina State. Jackson also coached Chosen while at Temple, and he has plenty of experience working under Matt Rhule.

No, Jackson isn't exactly a household name, but he must be highly regarded in NFL circles, based on his track record. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks are not considering him for an internal promotion, so perhaps he could get one in Las Vegas.

Kubiak may be limited in who he can interview for the offensive coordinator post at this juncture, just based on how Seattle is handling their process. But he wouldn't even bring Jackson into the building if he didn't think he was at least capable.